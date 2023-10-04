Say Hello to Your New Holiday Hero - the FoodSaver® All-in-One Vacuum Sealer with New Liquid Food Mode

The new FoodSaver® Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer helps save you money while keeping your food fresh up to 5X longer*, including soups, sauces, and marinades and more

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the FoodSaver® brand, makers of the no. 1 vacuum sealing system, and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announced its latest innovative vacuum sealing appliance that will allow you to save up to $3,000 annually on groceries**. The Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer features a new liquid food mode that removes air from a vacuum seal bag containing liquids – like soups, sauces, and salsas – without vacuuming liquid out of the bag. As an all-in-one solution, this vacuum sealer is the kitchen appliance you never knew you needed and is the perfect solution to preserve those holiday liquid food leftovers.

The Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer is perfect for preserving everything from meat and veggies to soups, sauces, and marinades. (PRNewswire)

"We know consumers are looking for a vacuum sealer that does it all. From liquids to solid food to meal prep, consumers want all the benefits you see in vacuum sealers, in one machine," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen, Newell Brands. "The new FoodSaver® Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer is that answer. It allows you to feel good about the money you're saving on groceries, while savoring the benefits of fresher food and wasting less, just in time for the costly holiday season."

FoodSaver® Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer

The new countertop vacuum sealer features an innovative liquid sealing mode that can easily seal liquids without having to pre-freeze, drain or dry, which users traditionally have done to preserve liquid foods as no solution existed. The liquid food mode setting automatically senses and shuts off the vacuum before liquid enters the drip tray. In addition, the new vacuum sealer automatically senses when a bag is placed inside and auto closes the lid, removing the need to manually lock or close. Featuring six custom vacuum sealing modes for different food types (Dry, Moist, Pulse, Liquid, Sous Vide, and Marinate), built-in roll storage, cutter bar, and a retractable handheld accessory for marinating, this vacuum sealer provides unprecedented versatility for fridge, freezer and pantry storage, and allows you to enjoy fresher ingredients, less waste, and make fewer trips to the grocery store. The appliance is compatible with all FoodSaver® bags, rolls, and accessories and includes a dishwasher-safe removable drip tray for easy cleanup.

Like other FoodSaver® vacuum sealer appliances, the Elite All-in-One Liquid+™ Vacuum Sealer extends the shelf life of food up to 5x longer and helps prevents freezer burn*. The easy-to-use, countertop vacuum sealer comes in three models varying in color, finish material, and bag, roll, and accessory combinations. MSRP's range from $249.99 to $339.99, and are available now at FoodSaver.com, Walmart, Target, Kohls, and Amazon .

For more information visit www.foodsaver.com, and follow FoodSaver® on Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok for vacuum sealing tips and recipe inspiration.

About FoodSaver®

When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.foodsaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

*Compared to ordinary storage methods

**Based on bulk buying, buying on sale and preventing waste for a family of four

