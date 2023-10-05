Alfa Romeo Introduces Exclusive New Limited-edition 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions

AUBURN HILLS, Mich, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

New 2024 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition features a unique appearance package available on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models

Exterior features include carbon-fiber V scudetto grille, mirror caps, gold calipers and black badging

Interior enhancements include sporty interior design touches, such as exclusive red leather sport seats and carbon-fiber interior trim

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions limited to 130 units combined and exclusive to North America

Power is delivered by a turbocharged 2.9-liter six-cylinder engine with best-in-class standard 505 horsepower, routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard adaptive suspension

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $84,875 for Giulia, $92,275 for Stelvio (destination not included) and will begin arriving in Alfa Romeo studios this quarter

Alfa Romeo announces the new, limited-edition 2024 Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions.

"We're excited to offer our North American consumers further customization with the new Alfa Romeo Carbon Edition, which enhances our sporty-Italian style with a unique and head-turning appearance on top of an unrivaled driving experience," said Larry Dominique, head of Alfa Romeo, North America. "This limited edition elevates the passion of Alfa Romeo with a beautifully crafted design combined with the unsurpassed performance from our legendary Quadrifoglio models."

Built off the recently updated 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Carbon Edition adds premium exterior features with a carbon-fiber V scudetto grille and mirror caps, gold calipers and black badging. Staggered 19-inch (Giulia) and 21-inch (Stelvio) dark 5-hole wheels, carbon-fiber side sills, along with unique front/rear fascias and hood with heat extractors, plus an available exposed carbon-fiber roof on Giulia models, provide an aggressive and sleek stance.

The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition is available in Vulcano Black, Alfa Red or Rosso Etna paint colors.

Inside, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions feature a sporty and premium driver-centric cockpit with exclusive red leather sport seats, an outstanding new look for a Quadrifoglio model, traditionally only available with black seats, and carbon-fiber accents that cover parts of the dash, doors and center console. Occupants are also treated to a Harman Kardon premium audio system and Active Assist Plus Driver Group, which includes a host of advanced driver-assistance features:

Vehicle alarm

Driver attention alert

Intelligent speed assist

Highway assist system

Lane keep assist

Traffic sign recognition

Traffic jam assist

Active blind spot sensors

Power is generated from the most powerful production Alfa Romeo engine ever developed, the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged and intercooled V-6 engine with 505 horsepower and 443 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with Alfa Romeo's Q4 AWD system (Stelvio) that delivers top speeds of 176 mph for Stelvio and 191 mph for Giulia.

The Carbon Edition also shares Alfa Romeo's spirited driving dynamics and technology, including standard Alfa Adaptive Suspension. This suspension technology reads the road and quickly adjusts shock valving to deliver greater handling characteristics at speed while maintaining a comfortable ride. The control system acts according to the selected mode on the Alfa Romeo DNA performance switch in the center console.

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions are exclusive to North America and limited to 130 units combined. They will begin arriving in Alfa Romeo studios this quarter with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $84,875 for Giulia and $92,275 for Stelvio. Price excludes a destination fee of $1,595.

For more information about the new limited-edition Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Editions, consumers can contact their local Alfa Romeo dealer

