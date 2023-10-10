BLACK ENTERPRISE Honors Black Business Leaders at the 2023 Black Men XCEL Summit

Sponsored by FedEx, the three-day event is a premier experience dedicated to fostering Black men's professional growth and empowerment in corporate America.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE , the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Black Men XCEL (BMX) Summit, a corporate development summit dedicated to applauding the achievements of Black men within the business industry and providing them with the tools and resources to succeed professionally. From entry-level management to the C-suite, the BMX Summit returns with a variety of corporate partners committed to investing in the development of Black men through a celebration of excellence and leadership.

The BMX Summit will take place from Oct. 11–13 at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida. The event boasts a robust lineup of dynamic speakers, engaging workshops, networking opportunities, and entertainment that will resonate with professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders alike. This summit provides a unique platform for attendees to foster a brotherhood with like-minded individuals, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

"We are thrilled to unite Black men from diverse backgrounds to celebrate their achievements and empower them to reach even greater heights in their careers," said BLACK ENTERPRISE President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "The 2023 BMX Summit is a testament to the incredible talent, leadership, and resilience of Black men, and we are committed to providing a platform where their voices can be heard and their stories can continue to inspire."

The celebration will begin with the XCEL Awards, the summit's crowning achievement, honoring some of the nation's most distinguished Black men for their unparalleled professional excellence and leadership. These awards celebrate Black men across diverse fields, including business, technology, sports, and the arts. This year's distinguished honorees include award-nominated actor Anthony Anderson, President & CEO of BCS Consulting Services, and retired FedEx Express executive Shannon Brown, CEO of Grain Management L.L.C., David Grain, and President & CEO of Southern Company, Chris Womack.

As the nation's premier event designed to support Black men on their professional journey, the Black Men XCEL Summit is committed to equipping them with the resources to advance in every possible way. Graves, Jr. will lead several fireside chats with XCEL honorees, including David Grain, Chris Womack, and Demond Martin, CEO and co-founder of WellWithAll. Additional summit speakers include director and award show producer Chris Spencer, who will lead an engaging barbershop-style discussion that delves into important topics and challenges facing Black men today, and renowned journalist Ed Gordon, who will moderate a fireside chat alongside actor Anthony Anderson to explore the importance of authenticity, taking risks, overcoming setbacks, and more.

The BMX Summit will also feature renowned Black leaders and experts who will generously share their personal journeys, insights, and success strategies. Esteemed representatives from some of today's biggest companies, including FedEx, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T Services, Amazon, Dell Technologies, Walmart, META, Fidelity Investments, Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group, Gilead, AARP, Invesco, and Champion Athleticwear will uplift and inspire attendees with the tools they need to succeed.

In addition to captivating keynote speakers, enlightening workshops, and networking opportunities, BLACK ENTERPRISE will host exciting mixer activities for attendees to enjoy, including a golfing event at Top Golf and a memorable boat ride experience. The summit's presenting sponsors include Fidelity, Gilead, Manulife Hancock, and Prudential.

For comprehensive programming details and registration information, please visit blackenterprise.com/bmx2023.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , X , and Facebook .

