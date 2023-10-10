Cetera Welcomes $327 Million AUA Team to Cetera Advisors

Raymond Bardoul and Brian Fox launch Atlanta office of Totus Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Raymond Bardoul** and Brian Fox**, have joined Cetera Advisors via Totus Wealth Management (Totus). Based in metro Atlanta, Ga., the Bardoul and Fox partnership was previously affiliated with MML Investors Services and will launch an Atlanta office for Totus, which affiliated with Cetera in 2021 and has since continuously grown its assets and advisors. Both Fox and Bardoul provide comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and combined have more than $327 million in assets under administration* as of August 23, 2023.

"The decision to affiliate with Cetera was made simple by Cetera Advisors and Totus Wealth Management," Bardoul said. "As a team, Brian and I are hyper-focused on serving our clients' needs to the absolute best of our ability. We're thrilled with the model offered by Cetera Advisors and Totus that will allow us to continue enhancing the excellent service we offer clients – without any limitations or restrictions."

"We couldn't be happier with the service we've already received from both Cetera Advisors and Totus," Fox added. "They made the affiliation process smoother than we could have anticipated – meaning that Raymond and I never had to skip a beat when it came to aiding our clients. We look forward to moving forward with our positive relationship with Cetera and are excited to see what we can accomplish in this empowering independent model."

"The addition of such an influential team is yet another example of how top advisors today prefer the independent model with dedicated support and resources that Cetera's communities provide," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "I look forward to seeing how Brian and Raymond's already stellar client service grows and enhances further within Totus Wealth Management and Cetera Advisors."

Bardoul comes to Cetera from MML Investors Services with more than 34 years in the field. He founded Bardoul & Associates, Inc., where he served clients as president. Fox, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, comes to Cetera from Capstone Financial, LLC, where he's served as senior vice president and director of financial planning for almost six years. Fox and Bardoul have partnered since 2016.

While Fox and Bardoul's affiliation with Totus Wealth Management has launched its Atlanta office, the two will soon be joined there by representatives Doug Stefanini,** Adam Corwin** and Tim Bonner.** This follows a track record of exponential growth for Totus Wealth Management. In September 2022, Burrows Capital Advisors, a $3 billion AUA team led by industry veteran Don Burrows, joined Totus from Hilltop.

