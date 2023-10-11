North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named "Change and Transformation" Winner and "Project of the Year" by the MCA

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, won the "Change and Transformation in the Public Sector" category of the 2023 Management Consultancies Association (MCA) awards in partnership with the UK Ministry of Justice (MOJ). This body of work was also named "Project of the Year." This award recognizes client work that delivers well-planned, structured and sustainable organizational process changes.

North Highland partnered with the MOJ to transform prisons in England and Wales. This involved updating prisons with aging infrastructure, paper-based processes and highly staff-dependent services. The North Highland team worked to bring the prison system into the digital age with prisoner-oriented services supported by modern technology infrastructure. As a result, the program continues to modernize prisons in England and Wales through behavioral science tactics with business changes effectively managed by the in-house civil service team.

According to the case study, "...In the first three months since deployment, there was a 43.2% decrease in the number of complaints directed towards staff and their services. The operating model enabled the prisons, supported by a small central team, to be self-sufficient after completion and meant staff and prisoners felt a long-lasting sense of accountability for the use and growth of the service."

"It is an honor to receive recognition for the groundbreaking work we do for our clients every day," said Tony Doocey, managing director at North Highland and MCA board member. "I'm immensely proud of our Public Sector team for making such a positive and long-lasting impact on the future of the UK prison system."

At the recent awards ceremony hosted in London, North Highland was also named a finalist in the "Change and Transformation in the Private Sector" category for its work with Marks and Spencer. These honors follow an increase in partnership with the esteemed MCA, including North Highland's Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) accreditation earned earlier this year.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

