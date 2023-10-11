Virtus donates $37,000 to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is the recipient of a $37,000 donation from Virtus, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm in Overland Park, Kan. The funds will support pioneering research and lifesaving treatment by St. Jude of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Virtus raised funds from sponsorships for its Open House putt-putt and networking event. This annual one-day event not only brings together Virtus employees from all over the U.S. to celebrate and recognize insurance carriers and vendors from their partner ecosystem, but it also supports a nonprofit in one of the many communities Virtus serves.

"Better Tomorrow is one of our core values at Virtus. This means we believe in building a bright future for our clients, ourselves and most importantly, for the communities we serve," said Andrew Gray, co-founder and CEO of Virtus. "Similarly, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ensures that every child and family in their network can experience everyday moments together, bringing happiness and a bit of magic in such difficult times. It's truly an honor to support St. Jude's mission as they continue to drastically improve the survival rate of certain childhood cancers, giving the children they serve a healthier, brighter future."

Because of donations like this, St. Jude can continue with its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan to accelerate research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases affecting 400,000 kids around the world each year.

St. Children's Research Hospital accepts children from all 50 states and around the world. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Contact Information:

Mary Sloss

Vice President, Marketing

Virtus

816.922.9749

msloss@virtusins.com

Andrew Gray, co-founder and CEO of Virtus, presents a check to David Ochoa, Area Executive Director - Mid-America at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the Virtus Open House. (PRNewswire)

