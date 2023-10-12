Beauty Independent Announces 2023 Beacon Award Winners

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG), publisher of Beauty Independent (BI) announced the winners of its fourth annual Beacon Awards, sponsored by Atelier by Voyant Beauty, during a live virtual celebration on Oct. 11th. This program recognizes innovation and excellence in independent beauty and beauty entrepreneurship.
Winners included Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell, Maude founder and CEO Eva Goicochea, Glow Recipe's Content and Art Director, Yasmeen Gharnit, haircare brand Adwoa Beauty and clean makeup brand Youthforia.
The 26 winners were selected from a pool of 116 nominees chosen by Beauty Independent's editorial staff in July before being evaluated by 21 beauty industry experts assembled into expert committees to select the award recipients.
Among the industry expert evaluators were Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price, Advent International operating partner Janet Gurwitch, senior vice president of global M&A at Shiseido, Carla Ruiz, CEO of Unilever Prestige Vasiliki Petrou, L'Oréal group president of acquisitions Carol Hamilton, Beauty Pie founder and 2020 Beacon Awards Industry Icon winner Marcia Kilgore, Hero Cosmetics co-founder and 2021 Beacon Awards Indie Deal winner Ju Rhyu, and Ulta Beauty director of emerging brands Muffy Clince. The evaluation process also considered testimonials provided by Beauty Independent subscribers, whose voices represent the diverse and thoughtful community the publication serves.
Beauty Independent was established in 2017 and introduced the Beacon Awards in 2020. Each Beacon Award category winner will be the focus of a feature published on Beauty Independent.
Full List of Beacon Award Winners:
Brand Launch: Julie
Product Launch - Haircare: Seen
Product Launch - Skincare: Lendava
Product Launch - Wellness: Juna
Product Launch - Cosmetics: Caliray
Product Launch - Personal Care & Fragrance: Eauso Vert
Best Campaign: Beekman 1802
Best Social Media: Monday Haircare
Best Packaging: BYOMA
Philanthropy Champion: Novara
Sustainability Champion: Parrotfish
Inclusivity Champion: SISTERWOULD
Product Innovation: CERĒ
Indie Deal: Adwoa Beauty
Reference Deal: Hero Cosmetics
Growth Investor - Small or Seed: True Beauty Ventures
Growth Investor - Large: Sandbridge Capital
Brand Builder: Yasmeen Gharnit
Best Brand: Youthforia
Industry Icon: Dave Kimbell
Entrepreneur: Éva Goicochea
Retail Honorees:
Service Maven: Glowbar
Audience Educator: Beautyologie
Assortment Innovator: Luminous
Brand Booster: Ulta Beauty
About Beauty Independent (BI)
Beauty Independent is the leading trade publication dedicated to beauty and wellness entrepreneurs who are leading today's game-changing brands, retailers, investors and service providers. Beauty Independent's diverse platform offering includes daily articles covering news and insights, regular premium reports, live webinar series, recognition and acclaim through its Beacon Awards program and a professional development program, Bridge Mentorship.
About Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG)
IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase, and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's platform includes Beauty Independent, Adit, Adit Live, Uplink and Uplink Expo.
