DigiCert Announces Comprehensive Discovery of Cryptographic Assets to Support Increasing Corporate Need for Cryptoagility

Transition to quantum-safe algorithms and increasing threat landscape driving investments in centralized certificate discovery and management, which begin with discovery of cryptographic keys and certificates

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced its next generation Discovery, a set of key capabilities in DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager that enable customers to build a centralized book of record of their cryptographic keys and certificates. This centralized view, when coupled with management and automated provisioning and renewal, improves cryptoagility, reducing the time and resources needed to update algorithms, rotate keys and certificates and remediate threats.

DigiCert is the world’s leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. Learn more at digicert.com or follow@digicert.(PRNewsFoto/DigiCert) (PRNewswire)

"The majority of organizations have not yet implemented a centralized crypto-management solution," said DigiCert Chief Product Officer Deepika Chauhan. "This is becoming critical now, as IT leaders consider how to transition their cryptographic algorithms and certificates to quantum-safe standards in order to protect their organizations against 'harvest now, decrypt later' strategies."

In a recent Gartner® report1, Senior Director Analyst Brian Lowans wrote, "All cryptographic technologies will need to evolve to cope with the future threat of quantum computing, which is increasing the need for innovative technologies such as crypto-agility, postquantum cryptography and quantum key distribution."

Trust Lifecycle Manager Discovery employs a broad set of methods for finding certificates within an organization, including integration with private CAs, such as AWS Private CA and Microsoft CA, integration with vulnerability management solutions such as Qualys and Tenable, integrations with web servers and load balancers, and port-based scanning.

"The integration of Qualys Vulnerability Management, Discovery and Response (VMDR) and DigiCert products enables our customers to manage and automate the cryptographic assets that they discover in their vulnerability scans," said Pinkesh Shah, Chief Product Officer, Qualys. "This seamless integration enables companies to tightly couple their vulnerability management and cryptoagility strategies, improving their security posture and agility while reducing their cyber risk."

Learn more about Trust Lifecycle Manager Discovery here.

Gartner, Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023, Brian Lowans, 14 July 2023

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.