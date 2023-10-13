SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SCORES BIG WITH THE DENVER NUGGETS AND COLORADO AVALANCHE JOINING THE AIRLINE'S ROSTER

Airline celebrates new partnerships at an Employee event in the Heart of Downtown Denver as Southwest becomes The Official Airline for the Nuggets and Avalanche

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With basketball and hockey season kicking off, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is bolstering its Mile High Heart in Denver with two new partnerships, allowing the airline to share more of its famous Hospitality with fans across the community. During a recent Employee-centric event in Downtown Denver, Southwest® announced it has become The Official Airline of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, joining the Colorado Rockies on the airline's sports roster.

Southwest Airlines® celebrates the Denver Nuggets (right), and the Colorado Avalanche (center) as they join the Colorado Rockies (second from left) on the airline’s Denver-area sports roster. (PRNewswire)

"From the hardwood to the ice rink, we're thrilled to welcome the Nuggets & Avalanche into our partnership family. Partnering with these two winning franchises enables us to share our Mile High Heart in support of the community's passion points," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Our partnerships are more than just a name at the arena or ballpark. They're focused on the community and bringing everyone together to rally around a common cause, give underserved communities a hand-up, celebrating moments that matter, and serving the city with our famous Heart and Hospitality."

Throughout the upcoming season look for player appearances, digital content, and unique partnerships where the Nuggets, and the Avalanche will come together to share their LUV with the Denver-area community. Southwest will also partner with Kroenke Sports Charities by supporting the Colorado Avalanche Charity Brunch and various Nuggets and Avalanche charitable initiatives.

"We're incredibly excited to announce Southwest Airlines as the new official airline partner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche," said Michael Ceilley, SVP of Partnership Marketing & Media Sales for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "A flagship in the airline industry and one of Colorado's largest employers, Southwest has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to Denver and the Rocky Mountain Region. Southwest is an ideal partner because, like our teams, they care deeply about their employees, customers, and communities we serve. We look forward to advancing this community-oriented partnership over the next several years, during an exciting period in both organizations' histories."

In addition, Southwest will become the inaugural presenting sponsor of the Mile High City Nights platform for the Nuggets, as well as the new presenting sponsor of the Division Rivalry Nights series for the Avalanche. Other highlights of the new partnership include multiple sweepstakes opportunities, giving local Nuggets and Avalanche fans the chance to see their teams on the road courtesy of Southwest, and annual title night activations celebrating the collaborative efforts of Southwest and Kroenke Sports Charities within the local community.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

ABOUT KROENKE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment, and management groups. KSE's portfolio of professional sports teams and venues include the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Ball Arena, Dick's Sports Goods Park, and the Historic Paramount Theatre. Additional properties under KSE's umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network and Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider.

ABOUT KROENKE SPORTS CHARITIES

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.

