Colossal Launches First-Ever Bartending Competition Sponsored by Dos Hombres to Benefit Kind Campaign

One charismatic bartender will win $10,000 and grace the cover of Bartender Magazine in the name of charity.

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, known as the global leader in fundraising through online competitions for charities, proudly opened registration for the launch of its maiden Bar Boss bartending competition. From cask to keg, cocktail to mocktail, Colossal is searching for one beloved bartender to win $10,000 and a feature on the cover of Bartender Magazine.

Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Kind Campaign, an internationally recognized nonprofit that brings awareness and healing to the adverse and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying. Dos Hombres, an artisanal mezcal made from the legendary craftsmanship of multiple generations of proud mezcal producers and a brand owned by award-winning actors and producers Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, chose to assist the Kind Campaign for two crucial reasons. Not only is the nonprofit's mission compelling, but it was also the primary aim of the Kind Campaign's co-founder and Aaron's wife, Lauren, and her fellow co-founder, Molly Thompson.

"It's a thrill for Colossal to join forces with an established brand like Dos Hombres to launch our inaugural bartending competition," Colossal CEO Mary Hagen said. "Aaron and Bryan have already proven to be more than generous with their time and dedication in sponsoring this competition and the Kind Campaign's mission to combat bullying. Our number of participants and charitable donations continue to increase yearly, so we hope this competition will be among our most impactful now and in the future."

"Aaron and Bryan are always looking for creative ways for Dos Hombres to assist those in need," Dos Hombres VP of National Accounts Lyndsey Conrad said. "Since the Kind Campaign is an organization near and dear to their hearts and Colossal has been so successful in fundraising for other major brands and charities, it was only natural to combine forces."

After the online competition, the victorious bartender will capture a prize package that includes $10,000 and feature on the cover of Bartender Magazine. In addition, Bartender Magazine will honor a second participant of its choosing as the Master Mixologist, awarding a half-page spread to the bartender with the ultimate recipe and photo presentation.

Those eligible can register for free at https://barboss.org/ to become the first-ever Bar Boss!

ABOUT COLOSSAL: Colossal is the global leader in online competitions, with one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. Bar Boss serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donations to the Kind Campaign at the completion of the competition. Click here to learn more about the donation process, and visit colossal.org for more information on everything Colossal.

