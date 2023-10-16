Massage Envy Gets Skin Care Services Ready for Fall with New Oxygenating Facials, Seasonal Skin Care Treatments, and Customized Experiences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, is introducing advanced facial services this fall. With the launch of a new oxygenating facial treatment and limited-time seasonal facials, the Massage Envy brand continues to transform how members and guests experience wellness through skin care and other innovative services.

Massage Envy's new Oxygenating Facial Treatment featuring PCA Skin products brightens and detoxifies skin while infusing it with antioxidants, leaving skin smooth, purified, and glowing. This advanced facial treatment provides an extra boost of radiance and leaves patrons walking out the door with an incredible glow, making it a great option prior to an event or party. The new oxygenating facial treatment is available at select franchised locations nationwide.

Massage Envy is also introducing two seasonal facial offerings at select franchised locations to help guests embrace the fall season:

Fall Cranberry Orange Facial featuring Jan Marini Skin Research (JMSR): A limited-time-only facial that includes the new Marini Limited Edition Cranberry Orange Exfoliator, helping skin look clear, polished, and smooth. It also includes a seasonal hand mask for a relaxing experience.

Fall Pumpkin Spice Peel: Designed to address concerns of sun damage and rough surface texture, this treatment features the Retexturize: Therapeutic Pumpkin Mask followed by the application of PCA SKIN Sensi Peel®, Perfecting Peel, or NoPeel Peel for smoothing and brightening results.

"Massage Envy wants to help people enjoy putting their best face forward for fall," says Nicole Pelishek, vice president of innovation at Massage Envy Franchising. "We're combining sophisticated technology with some of the season's favorite scents to provide total-body wellness, delivered through a customized experience."

Professional estheticians at franchised locations work closely with each member and guest to address their specific skin care goals, beginning with a skin assessment and ending with recommended products for an effective at-home routine. The new Oxygenating Treatment and limited-time seasonal services help round out a portfolio of offerings at participating franchised locations that include:

Members and guests can get a FREE full-size PCA SKIN ® Retinol Treatment for Sensitive Skin when they receive a Chemical Peel service and purchase any PCA SKIN ® retail product the same day. Offer valid October 2–October 22, 2023 at participating franchised locations only, while supplies last. Other terms apply.

Nourishing Light Treatment Energized by LightStim ® : This sensory experience combines masks, warm LED light therapy, hand and arm massage, and facial massage using cooling globes (available at select franchised locations). It may help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Microderm Infusion: Estheticians use a diamond-tipped wand to remove dead skin cells, exfoliate, remove debris, and infuse nourishing serums simultaneously.

Frequent facials can play a vital role in achieving radiant, healthy-looking skin, and a membership plan with a Massage Envy franchised location offers a monthly wellness session that can be used to enjoy a personalized facial every month. This makes it easy for members to maintain a wellness routine and personalize their skin care regimen based on seasonal changes, evolving skin concerns, and more.

For more information about Massage Envy's skin care offerings and to find a nearby Massage Envy franchise, please visit www.massageenvy.com. Skin care services are available only at participating franchised locations.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services and is 100% franchise-owned. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

