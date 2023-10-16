Peak Trust Company Partners with University of Alaska Anchorage to Open Innovative Finance Lab

Lab to empower students and support the future of Alaska's financial industry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Last Friday, Peak Trust Company ("Peak Trust") joined the College of Business and Public Policy (CBPP) at the University of Alaska Anchorage to open the doors to the First National Bank Finance Lab. This new and innovative space comes at a celebratory time for CBPP, as the College celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Lab will support Alaska's workforce development to ensure a thriving finance and accounting sector state-wide for years to come.

Peak Trust Company, founded in Anchorage, also marked a recent anniversary. After celebrating 25 years in business, Peak Trust announced a $50,000 donation for the development of this meaningful university project. Made possible by the Horejsi Charitable Foundation, the gift is designed to enhance the Finance Lab through state-of-the-art technology equipment, hi-tech furnishings, hardware, software, and subscription services.

The Peak Trust Company board and leadership team had the opportunity to conduct a walk-through of the Finance Lab in an exclusive preview earlier this month.

Matthew Blattmachr, President & CEO of Peak Trust Company said he was, "delighted to see this investment come to life," remarking that the company is "thrilled to be supporting the development of such a forward-looking, inventive space."

Blattmachr continued by sharing Peak Trust's, "sincere gratitude to Dean John Nofsinger & Chancellor Sean Parnell for sharing our vision, as well as partnering with the industry to provide outstanding opportunities for UAA students."

In preparing for this cornerstone event, University of Alaska's Dean John Nofsinger shared his thoughts about the Finance Lab, saying that this initiative, "offers industry-leading resources that will empower our students and prepare them to become Alaska's financial business leaders of tomorrow. We are incredibly thankful to donors like Peak Trust Company, for their invaluable support in making this Finance Lab a reality."

Along with other donors, Peak Trust attended the showcase event celebrating 50 years of the College of Business and Public Policy on Friday evening. As this interactive event highlighted financial programs and quality education, it also marked the opening of the Finance Lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company is the brand for a group of affiliated federally and state-chartered trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. It serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, and who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client's complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, "trust" is Peak Trust Company's core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients' specific needs and an unbundled service structure.

