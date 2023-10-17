Hyundai Unveils IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition During "Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night

Limited Edition IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Vehicle Available Early 2024 – 1,000 Units in Production

First-of-Its Kind Car Features Disney-Inspired Elements, Music and Lighting

Hyundai Sponsors Disney100 Night on "Dancing with the Stars" on Oct. 17

Vehicle Incorporated in "Dancing with the Stars" Opening Scene and Rehearsal Footage

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its partnership as the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for the Disney100 Celebration, Hyundai is unveiling the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition[1] during "Dancing with the Stars" as part of their Disney100 Night, airing Tuesday, Oct. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu .

IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition (Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai unveils IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during "Dancing with the Stars" as part of their Disney100 Night.

First revealed as a concept car at the 2023 New York Auto Show, the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition will be incorporated into the "Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 night as part of the opening scene and will be driven by show talent as part of rehearsal footage.

"We're thrilled to be unveiling the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition during 'Dancing with the Stars'," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Disney100 night is the perfect opportunity to showcase this first-of-its-kind collaboration between Disney Imagineering and an auto manufacturer. It's going to be a magical night filled with iconic music and great dancing, and we couldn't think of a better way to extend our Disney100 partnership."

The IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and automotive vehicle designers. The limited-production vehicle will go on sale in early 2024.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Features

Gravity Gold Matte exterior color

Disney-inspired wheel styles

Disney100 Platinum exterior badging

Disney100 logo embossed on front seat headrests and center console

Disney100 logo on the floormats

Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and pixie dust

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is part of a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign that extends across advertising and experiential to include all new content, advertising, merchandising and more. Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration of the timeless stories and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century.

"Disney's collaboration with Hyundai on the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition demonstrates the close, creative partnership between our two brands," said Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales. "As we celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, we continue to showcase our power as a leader in live content and how brands can be a part of something wonderful alongside us."

"Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night Sponsorship Details

Vehicle will also be featured in pre-taped rehearsal footage

Skybox sponsorship of "Dancing with the Stars" Disney100 Night

Various logo and graphic elements throughout the show

Brand-exclusivity of advertisement spots during the first hour of the show and advertisements on Disney+ during "Dancing with the Stars" from Sept. 18 – Oct. 31

Additional social media content and support

About Disney100

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, and throughout the year, will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last century. Disney100 is also a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for 100 years. Disney100 will offer exciting opportunities for fans and families of all ages to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new heartwarming stories and experiences tied to this momentous milestone, across renowned Disney studios, Disney Parks and Experiences around the globe, and more.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $82.7 billion in its Fiscal Year 2022.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

1 Coming early 2024 with extremely limited availability.

Disney100 logo embossed on center console (PRNewswire)

Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip (PRNewswire)

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America