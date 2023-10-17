Dasso Wins Patent Infringement Case

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2023, the latest update. The United States District Court for the District of Delaware formally issued a permanent injunction enjoining Moso North America, Inc. and Moso International BV ("Moso") and all others including distributor, retailer, or wholesaler from making, using, selling, offering for sale and importing Moso's Bamboo X-treme decking product in the United States and its territories.

dassoXTR Fused Bamboo for Exterior UsePermanent Injunction against M (PRNewswire)

The permanent injunction was entered after a jury unanimously found that Moso's Bamboo X-treme product was being sold in the U.S. market in willful and knowing violation of Dasso's patented dassoXTR product.

Dasso intends to fully pursue the strict enforcement of the permanent injunction issued against Moso and notice is hereby given that Dasso will pursue contempt actions against anyone who sells or offers to sell Moso's Bamboo X-treme products in violation of the permanent injunction.

For any and all purchasing needs or related questions, please contact Dasso at 1.855.774.0002 or by email at info@dassoxtr.com. For more information, please visit https://dassoxtr.com/.

Dasso is represented by Gerard O'Rourke and Sean O'Kelly of the law firm of O'Kelly & O'Rourke, LLC in Wilmington, Delaware, and Scott R. Hoopes and the law firm of Mills & Hoopes, LLC in Atlanta, Georgia.

SOURCE dassoXTR