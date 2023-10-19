Ansira Announces Integration with Google Merchant Center to Automate Vehicle Ads

Integration helps automotive dealers simplify and automate the creation and submission

of vehicle ad feeds

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced its new integration with Google Merchant Center to help automotive dealers simplify and automate the creation and submission of vehicle ad feeds.

(PRNewsfoto/Ansira Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Ansira is constantly looking for ways we can help our automotive clients reach and engage consumers through intuitive marketing tools," said Ansira Vice President of Products Angie Cordova. "Our new integration with Google Merchant Center helps dealerships run more efficiently by streamlining the vehicle ad process, all while effectively reaching potential in-market buyers."

Ansira deploys a custom-built technology solution to create vehicle ad feeds by crawling dealership websites and relevant automated data collection efforts. Through this solution, Ansira can update vehicle feeds every 24 hours to ensure dealerships are showcasing their most up-to-date inventory to potential customers. Ansira will then host the primary feed, which can be used in Merchant Center.

This new integration alleviates the need for dealerships to manually upload vehicle feeds daily. Preformatted vehicle inventory also helps dealerships easily power their Google Performance Max campaigns.

Dealerships can sign up here for Ansira's Google vehicle ad feed solution. Dealers can also learn more about Google's vehicle ads partnership program here.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, the leading independent, global marketing technology and services agency with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drive demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 410 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2023, had $95 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

