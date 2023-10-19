Bamboo Rose Accelerates Next Generation of Retailer and Supplier Collaboration with Supply Pilot Acquisition

Combination of Bamboo Rose and Supply Pilot will empower active supplier engagement throughout the entire retail lifecycle, from ideation to delivery.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the leading collaborative product development, sourcing, and supply chain platform for global retailers announced today its acquisition of Supply Pilot of Nottingham, UK.

Bamboo Rose acquires Supply Pilot. (PRNewswire)

Supply Pilot, a leading provider of supplier engagement and collaboration software, transforms the way retailers work with their suppliers. This move extends the Bamboo Rose retail management platform with enhanced supplier collaboration capabilities, to further support supply chain visibility and foster Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The combined company, which manages over $1.2T of transactions a year for thousands of products and users across hundreds of leading brands, will provide best-in-class end-to-end supplier engagement and supply chain technology. The collective platform solves critical business challenges for fashion & apparel, food & consumables, and general merchandise retailers around the world.

"Today's retail landscape is more complex than ever, requiring clear and continuous collaboration between retailers, suppliers, and vendors," said Matt Stevens, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "Supply Pilot leads the market with proactive supplier engagement and collaboration. Together, our platforms will drive unprecedented efficiency and enable sustainability. We are truly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with Supply Pilot."

"The acquisition of Supply Pilot by Bamboo Rose is exciting news for retailers and their supply chains," said Ajay Jindal, CIO of MGF Sourcing. "With their Global Trade Management solution and vendor base, I am energized about the potential that lies ahead as a Bamboo Rose customer."

"We are delighted to join forces with Bamboo Rose to conquer complex retailer/supplier engagement pinch points. As one company, we'll offer the most extensive supplier collaboration platform in the market," said James Butcher, CEO of Supply Pilot. "We're eager to join this growing team of talented retail technologists to dramatically improve digital transformation for our global partners."

To learn more about the acquisition, please visit the Bamboo Rose news page , or meet with our industry representatives at PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum in NYC (November 28 - 29, 2023).

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the leading collaborative product development, sourcing, and supply chain platform for retailers and consumer brands; helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. With deep vertical expertise in industries such as fashion & apparel, food & consumables, and general merchandise, Bamboo Rose empowers businesses to manage supply chain complexity with ease. https://bamboorose.com/

About Supply Pilot

Supply Pilot is an award-winning supplier collaboration platform and consultancy provider for retailers, brands, and large manufacturers. Trusted by some of the world's largest brands, Supply Pilot's clients include John Lewis, SC Johnson, Co-op, PetSmart, and Woolworths. https://www.supply-pilot.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Bamboo Rose) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bamboo Rose