Unlock Your Fitness Potential with Nutrishop's 'Jumpstart 21' - Free Access

There's no time like the present to take that first leap to a healthier, fitter you!

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater weather is upon us and if that means you're feeling relieved in an "excited-for-this-hide-my-fat-weather" kind of way, then listen up. There's no time like the present to take steps to a healthier, leaner, fitter you. And, Nutrishop® just made it easier by introducing an online initiative called Jumpstart 21. Jumpstart 21 is a 21-day wellness transformation program that provides participants with the tools, guidance, and support needed to make significant strides towards health goals, whether it's shedding unwanted pounds, gaining muscle, adopting a healthier lifestyle, or enhancing overall well-being.

We believe everyone deserves a chance to transform their lives...and we're thrilled to offer this program free of cost.

The best part? This comprehensive program, valued at $890, is absolutely FREE for anyone to join and was meticulously crafted to harness the power of habit formation.

"We understand that the first step toward a healthier lifestyle can be daunting. Jumpstart 21 is our way of providing support and guidance to those who are eager to take control of their well-being," said Tania McLendon, co-founder/owner of Nutrishop and the one who has spearheaded this online initiative. "We believe everyone deserves a chance to transform their lives for the better when it comes to health and fitness, and we're thrilled to offer this program free of cost."

The Key Features of Jumpstart 21 Include the Following:

Personalized Consultations: Upon signing up for the program, you will be connected with your nearest Nutrishop location. A dedicated Nutrishop representative will reach out for an in-person consultation, tailored to your specific needs. If you don't have a Nutrishop location near you, you can still access the expertise of Nutrishop's in-house Jumpstart 21 staff for personalized remote assistance.





Body Scan Analysis: To understand exactly what your body is made of in terms of lean muscle mass, bone density, fat, water, and more, you will be scheduled for a body composition analysis scan. This will help tailor the program for your individual requirements and track your progress effectively at check-ins.





Customized Nutrition Guidance: Nutrishop's knowledgeable team can help craft a customized meal plan to assist you in achieving your fitness objectives while promoting a well-balanced diet.





Supplement Suggestions: Nutrishop's team will provide suitable recommendations for nutritional supplements that align with your specific goals and your overall health.

Education: At Nutrishop, education is key. So, during the 21-day program, you will get access to a series of educational videos (sent via email) ranging in topics from sleep and stress to hydration, movement and more.





Not Just Another Online Program: What sets Jumpstart 21 apart is the human connection it offers. Nutrishop believes in the power of personal guidance, a core principle that has made the company a trusted name in the industry.

"We are not just an online program; we're your partners in your health journey, McLendon said. "Whether you're right next door to one of our stores or miles away, we're here to support you every step of the way."

Who is Jumpstart 21 for exactly? If you've ever found yourself thinking, "I've done everything – every diet, every program and NOTHING works," this program is for you. If you have been putting in the hard work without seeing results, this program is for you. If you're ready for a change because you want to look and feel better, Jumpstart 21 is for you.

Join today. Visit Jumpstart21.com to get on the road to a healthier, fitter, more vibrant you.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

