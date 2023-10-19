VOLT® LIGHTING Named GROWFL FLORIDA COMPANY TO WATCH

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT® Lighting, a leading factory-direct landscape lighting manufacturer based in Tampa, Florida, has been named a 13th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honoree. Developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation to recognize second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace, the statewide awards program identifies companies expected to see significant growth over the next several years.

This honor exemplifies VOLT®'s ongoing expansion and relentless commitment to delivering innovative product selection and superior customer satisfaction.

"We are incredibly honored to be amongst this prestigious group of growing Florida companies, and we are proud to be recognized for our continuing efforts and strength in the market," said John DiNardi, VOLT® president. "This award underscores our promise to provide outstanding products and services that can be accessible to an increasing number of consumers and landscape lighting professionals in the United States. We will continue to strive for excellence and look forward to future expansions in the coming years."

To qualify for the award, companies must be headquartered in Florida and have between six and one hundred and fifty employees and revenue between $750,000 and $100 million.

Seventy-one finalists were announced earlier this year, and the 50 honorees were selected after a final round of judging by an esteemed panel of past honorees, economic development leaders, and corporate partners of GrowFL. Companies were judged on a number of criteria, including growth in number of employees; impact of the business in the job market; increase in sales and/or unit volume; current and past financial reports; innovativeness of the product or service; response to adversity; and contributions to aid community-oriented projects.

"GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch was designed to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and to shine a spotlight on the deserving second-stage businesses in our state," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of GrowFL. "Second-stage companies are the lifeblood of our economy, creating jobs and fueling prosperity."

VOLT and the other honorees will be officially recognized at the 13th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Celebration on February 15, 2024, at the Hard Rock Live in Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL.

About VOLT® Lighting

Founded in 2008, VOLT® Lighting is one of the world's largest manufacturers of professional-grade landscape lighting, with distribution centers across the United States. With a passion and focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, VOLT® has built its exceptional reputation by offering free ground shipping, a lifetime warranty, superior product quality, and expert support available 7 days a week.

