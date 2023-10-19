Workstream.io announces updated dbt cloud integration and new pricing to untrap data knowledge

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core knowledge about your data, such as information about how to use a particular dataset, or what data to trust, is still largely trapped inside data people's brains and data systems, such as dbt projects. Until now, this information remained inaccessible to business users—leaving data people constantly answering annoying questions about data quality status and more. With Workstream.io's updated dbt-integration, it's easier than ever for data teams to effectively communicate data knowledge to business teams.

Workstream is the only data knowledge platform that enables entire organizations to capture, curate, and disseminate knowledge about their data beyond the sea of dashboards and insights living in disparate tools. Workstream.io empowers every business user to take action on the data available to them via a centralized data repository and concierge. (PRNewswire)

The update features two major improvements to our dbt cloud integration : the ability to expose data status pages for your critical data assets; and, the ability to leverage your dbt project to build business-facing documentation.

"Now when you connect your Workstream.io instance to your dbt project, core information about data outages, including failed tests and data freshness checks, become automatically communicated to users via data status pages, " says Chris Ibarra, CTO of Workstream.io.

New Status pages are automatically created and updated for each data asset in your environment with a valid dbt exposure. This includes the current status of the asset, a graph of historical up/downtime in the last 30 days, as well as a list of any current or historical data incidents, including their status and core context.

This integration also provides an unlock to dbt-based knowledge about data via end-user documentation features. When leveraging any of the documentation features, including asset content overviews, you can pull in dynamic definitions of your dbt nodes.

"These new integration points allow us to expose critical knowledge to our business teams and partners via dbt-powered documentation and automates workflow around data incidents and quality via data status pages," says Workstream.io customer Dan Antonson, Director of Marketing & Analytics Technology at Collegis Education.

This is a meaningful departure from manually building documentation in an intranet, or manually tracking data incidents in spreadsheets—and then having transactional conversations to convey temporal trust.

With this update, your investments in dbt are transformed into available data knowledge that can be easily accessed and understood by everyone in your organization.

"In our continued commitment to improve upon your investments, we acknowledge that nobody wants to buy software right now. We've heard feedback, and in addition to the new dbt-integration features, we're also announcing a new pricing structure that offers a low-commitment and fast way to get started," says Nick Freund, CEO of Workstream.io.

Try the new Team plan for $800/ month with the code EARLYADOPTER, valid until 12/31.

Data Knowledge is the combination of data insights with all of the contextual information required for a person on any team to take the next best action with the data at the speed of business. An individual in your organization has data knowledge when they can easily find, trust and correctly apply data to their job function.

"Workstream.io allows us to create central collections of assets from our different analytical tools. This gives our internal teams a single place to access their data assets, including key content like embedded documentation."--Danielle Mendheim, Senior Manager of Data & Analytics, at Dr. Squatch

