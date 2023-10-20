Family Care Center Continues Increasing Mental Health Care Options with New Central Austin Clinic

Austinites will benefit through growth and services in the metro area

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's leading outpatient mental health care providers, is continuing its support of Travis County residents with the opening of its newest Central Austin location, increasing access to integrated mental health services within the metro area.

Family Care Center hosted a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 19. This follows the opening of Family Care Center’s Pflugerville clinic in early August and its first area clinic in Round Rock. The clinics serve the Family Care Center goal of providing high-quality, community-based mental health care throughout Greater Austin. (PRNewswire)

Family Care Center will host a grand opening event and ribbon cutting with the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 19. This follows the opening of Family Care Center's Pflugerville clinic in early August and its first area clinic in Round Rock. The clinics serve the Family Care Center goal of providing high-quality, community-based mental health care throughout Greater Austin.

"With the opening of the Central Austin clinic, we are better able to serve urban Austin residents," said Dr. Tyson Lippe, director of the new Family Care Center clinic. "I consider Austin my home, and I've seen firsthand the need for more mental health access here. This new clinic will make a real difference."

Austin's fast growth—ranked the No. 7 fastest-growing U.S. city by Checkr—puts greater stress on the need for mental health care. Travis County was one of the top five U.S. counties for numeric gains in housing between July 2021 and July 2022, with a population of 27,927. Cities with higher populations and larger metropolitan areas like Austin have higher rates of most mental health problems—including a 40% higher risk of depression—when compared to that of rural areas.

"With growth comes the potential for finding a great team to staff our clinics," said Dr. Chris Ivany, Chief Operations Officer for Family Care Center and former U.S. Army Director of Psychological Health. "As our network of clinics continues to expand in Travis County, we truly believe there's no 'one-size-fits-all' solution for mental health care. That's why we work to employ the best providers, personalize our services to each patient's unique needs and use methods with proven clinical results."

One such method is transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment, an FDA-approved, non-medication-based approach for conditions such as depression, anxiety and OCD. Central Austin Clinic Director Dr. Lippe said he has seen the need for and success of additional treatment modalities such as TMS. Proven highly effective for patients who haven't responded to antidepressants or other treatments, Family Care Center consistently achieves TMS results that surpass the industry benchmark for severe depression by over 65%.

The TMS treatment will be provided at the Central Austin clinic in addition to Family Care Center's other state-of-the-art, Austin-area clinics. Offering these additional treatments is just part of Family Care Center's commitment to delivering best-in-class, integrated behavioral health care to the residents of Austin.

To further serve the Greater Austin area, a fourth Family Care Center clinic in Cedar Park also opened with a grand opening celebration set for later this year.

Appointments are available with many insurance plans accepted, though staff can also work with out-of-network insurance coverage.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (512) 320-5779.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

