Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) Announces Selected Global Leaders Interns and Communications Fellows and Spring Internship

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is proud to announce the selection of its distinguished group of Global Leaders Interns and Communication Fellows for Fall 2023. These exceptional individuals have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and a commitment to advancing the Hispanic community. They will play a crucial role in CHLI's mission to prepare future leaders.

CHLI's Global Leaders Internship program is designed for college students and recent graduates to develop their leadership skills, engage in meaningful dialogue, and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

The Communications Fellowship is a great opportunity for young professionals in the fields of public relations, film, video, marketing, photography, advertising and journalism to apply their expertise to promote and amplify's CHLI vision, mission and purpose.

In addition, CHLI is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the Global Leaders Spring 2024 Internship Program. This unique opportunity invites college students and recent graduates to participate in a paid internship experience that enhances their understanding of public policy while providing direct interaction with Members of Congress, their staff and top corporate executive leaders in the nation.

The Global Leaders Spring 2024 Internship Program offers selected participants the opportunity to work in both congressional and corporate offices, allowing them to gain invaluable insights into the world of public policy and its intersection with the corporate sector. As part of their involvement, participants receive a monthly living stipend to support their expenses during the program, ensuring that they can fully engage in this enriching experience.

In addition to the monthly living stipend, CHLI provides housing further removing barriers to entry and making this opportunity accessible to a diverse group of talented individuals. This program is designed to equip young leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their careers while contributing positively to the policymaking process.

The application deadline for the Global Leaders Spring 2024 Internship Program is November 4 at 10:00 PM EST. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply now on our website to secure their chance to participate in this transformative program.

For any inquiries or questions about CHLI's internship and fellowship programs, please contact Nicole Marín, Senior Internship Programs Manager, at nmarin@chli.org.

Don't miss this chance to become a Global Leader with CHLI and make a significant impact on your future and the future of our nation.

The 2023 CHLI Global Leader Scholars are:

Adel Almazawi – A second-year college student at the University of Georgia majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations. Adel aspires to become an advocate for marginalized communities. Born to immigrant parents from Syria and the Dominican Republic , he has pursued his passion for geopolitics through international studies and involvement in the legal field, aiming to make a meaningful impact in politics.



Kelvin Bencosme Espejo – Born in Queens, New York City, to Dominican immigrant parents, he was inspired by his family's resilience, particularly his brother's dedication to public service. Currently a Political Science and International Relations student at Florida International University , Kelvin has engaged in student government, interned with Capitol City Consulting, and completed a legislative internship in Miami-Dade County District 11, all while pursuing his dream of attending law school.



Jacob Garcia – A Business Administration graduate from Regis University, specializes in Management and hails from Trenton, New Jersey , and Los Angeles, California . His passion lies in facilitating better connections between government initiatives and the public in Colorado , driven by his experience in communications, marketing, and web development roles during his university tenure.



Guillermo Lemus-Martinez – A recent graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in International Studies and proficiency in multiple languages, he has formed cross-cultural connections and engaged with C-level executives. His commitment to academic excellence and community leadership are exemplified by his membership in Alpha Sigma Pi. He is passionate about global affairs and public policy as he pursues a master's program in Nonproliferation and Terrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, emphasizing his dedication to global security and stability.



Sophia D. Ortiz Vicente – Born and raised in southern Puerto Rico , Sophia is the eldest daughter of two teachers who learned to stand up for what is right. She has channeled her passion for storytelling into producing and directing films on important social issues, such as human trafficking and the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, during her college years, she recognized the significance of legislative work and now aspires to attend law school to serve her community better, recently completing the Jorge A. Ramos Comas Legislative Internship at Puerto Rico's State Legislature.



Annett Reyes-Alvarez – a Cuban-American senior at Florida International University's Honors College, Annett is pursuing a bachelor's degree in International Relations with a minor in Political Science. She is driven by her passion for different cultures and global politics, demonstrated through her coursework and internship with Representative Frederica S. Wilson , and she aspires to utilize her skills in a non-profit organization or think tank to make a meaningful global impact.

The CHLI Communication Fellows are:

Andrés Mendez – The Video and Graphics Fellow at CHLI, is a highly accomplished creative professional who boasts a remarkable history of earning both national and international acclaim. He has secured prestigious grants and emerged victorious in competitive events spanning the realms of music, video production, and multimedia content creation. Andrés earned his Bachelor of Science in Writing from Townsen University in 2023 and holds an Associate of Applied Science in Secondary Education from Anne Arundel Community College , awarded in 2020.



Sierra Rodriguez – The CHLI Public Relations Fellow is a dedicated Political Science student at American University and on the Dean's List, she possesses extensive experience in political organizing and leadership. She successfully founded and managed organizations like Gen Z for the Union and Youth 4 Beto, showcasing skills in event coordination, social media management, and digital campaign strategies.

These outstanding individuals were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, and they will participate in a program that includes mentorship, leadership development, professional skills building and opportunities to engage with top professionals in their respective fields.

The CHLI Global Leaders Program as well as the Communication Fellow and Internship programs are made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and partners who share our commitment to advancing Hispanic community's diversity of thought and preparing future leaders.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please visit https://chli.org/global-leaders/ or https://chli.org/communications-fellowship/ .

About CHLI The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by Members of Congress to advance the Hispanic Community's Economic Progress with a focus on Social Responsibility and Global Competitiveness. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. CHLI is a leadership development organization that prepares, connects and honors leaders.

