JD Martin Selected to Represent Planled in Eight States

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO of JD Martin, is pleased to announce the firm has been selected to represent Planled throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, in a footprint spanning eight states, effective October 1, 2023.

New agreement with PLANLED creates expanded portfolio of options and encompasses two territories

David Dean, Regional VP of the Southeast said, "We look forward to working with the Planled team and bringing their innovative solutions, such as the UVCUE system, and LED products to our markets."

Lance Holmes, Regional VP of the Mid-Atlantic shared, "Planled's diverse portfolio of products offers commercial and industrial applications that are a great addition to our current line card. Launching their brand in our territories is an exciting, new opportunity for us and the customers we serve."

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with JD Martin, as it significantly extends our market reach, allowing us to further our mission of enhancing human life through lighting technologies," said John Hwang, CEO of Planled.

Electrical customers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, The Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky can now work with JD Martin as their local resource for sales and support for Planled's LED lighting product portfolio which includes commercial and industrial product lines, advanced sports lighting solutions, in addition to the new UVCUE brand of airborne virus inactivation solution.

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. Since 1954, for more than 69 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, wastewater treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here or visit facebook.com/JDMartinCo or linkedin/jd-martin-company-inc-.

Since 2009, Planled has been recognized as a disruptive force in the lighting industry, combining research and innovation to elevate the human experience in all lit environments. The company gained fame for revolutionizing MLB's lighting in 2015 by introducing advanced LED systems with dynamic controls and a human-centric design approach. Today, Planled is committed to promoting equitable air safety in public spaces through its new UVCUE brand, which focuses on Upper Room GUV air disinfection strategies. To learn more about Planled click here.

