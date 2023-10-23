PLAYA BOWLS AMPLIFIES LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF NICOLLE DUBOSE AS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Hires Industry Veteran to Continue Positive Momentum and Expand Market Reach

BELMAR, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in bowls such as acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew and more, announced today the strategic appointment of Nicolle DuBose as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, DuBose will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Playa Bowls' marketing efforts, including brand strategy, digital marketing, social media, and customer engagement initiatives.

Playa Bowls (PRNewswire)

"DuBose has an impressive record in marketing in the franchise and restaurant industry and is a critical addition to our executive leadership team as we look to drive the brand to new heights," said Dan Harmon, CEO of Playa Bowls. "Throughout her career, DuBose has proven to be an innovative thinker and we know she will be instrumental in elevating Playa Bowls' presence as we look to connect with even more guests who are looking for nutritious food options. We're delighted to add her to the Playa Bowls team."

With more than 20 years of marketing experience in the food and beverage industry, DuBose's strategic thinking, creativity, and results-driven approach has made her a respected figure in the field. She is well-known for her ability to develop and execute marketing strategies that resonate with consumers and drive business growth. Most recently, DuBose was the Vice President and Head of Marketing for Schlotzsky's at Focus Brands. Prior to that role, DuBose led marketing efforts for additional brands under the Focus umbrella including Carvel, Cinnabon, and Moe's Southwest Grill. DuBose succeeds Playa Bowls' Co-Founder Abby Taylor, who will remain engaged in the business as Chief Branding Officer and continue to play a critical role in Playa Bowls' marketing efforts.

"I am honored to join Playa Bowls as Chief Marketing Officer," said Nicolle DuBose. "I have long admired the brand's commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles while delivering flavorful superfruit bowls, smoothies and more. I look forward to working with the talented team at Playa Bowls to further strengthen the brand's position in the market and create memorable experiences for our customers."

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise. Nicolle DuBose's headshot and Playa Bowls' images can be found here.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

Fish Consulting

754-888-6305

mgordon@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Playa Bowls