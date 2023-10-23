Radicle Science to Lead First Ever Clinical Trial Conducted at SupplySide West

The B-Corp will conduct one of history's largest trials on energy supplements - and welcomes quality standards leader Joe Dickson as newest advisor

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its unique healthtech approach to rigorous proof generation, Radicle Science will be leading the first ever clinical trial to take place at SupplySide West . The blinded, placebo-controlled trial will study several non-caffeinated supplements and their immediate effects on energy, cognitive function, and fatigue on attendees at the tradeshow.

Radicle Science has studied more than 30,000 Americans in some of history's largest clinical trials on supplements.

Interested attendees can visit Radicle Booth #2665 and be a part of one of history's largest clinical trials on supplements for energy. At the booth, volunteers receive one of 3 different products or placebo and then complete the trial from their phone, which takes less than 15 minutes total throughout the day. This IRB-approved, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial will enroll up to 2000 participants and become one of history's fastest supplement clinical trials, completing in only 36 hours after launching recruitment.

Radicle Science executives have also been invited to speak at several SupplySide West Education Sessions:

Modern Challenges in Clinical Trials: Strategies to help brands and ingredient suppliers narrow the proof gap. Dr. Jeff Chen , CEO and Cofounder of Radicle Science, will be presenting on how AI and tech-enabled clinical trials allow for rapid and affordable R&D and claims substantiation. Tuesday, October 24 at 1:25 pm : Islander Ballroom H

Women In Nutraceuticals Focus: Gender disparity and opportunity: Pelin Thorogood , Executive Chairwoman and Cofounder, will be on a panel discussing the importance of female and minority inclusion in clinical trials and how to use research to solve industry issues. Tuesday, October 24 at 3:20 pm pm: Islander Ballroom H

A Universe Unfolding: Uncovering the mysteries of the microbiome and its connection to health. Dr. Susan Hewlings , VP of Research Affairs, will be presenting on prebiotic fibers and microbiome modulation. Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 am : Islander Ballroom C

Clinically Proven: Research reveals the power phrase reshaping consumer purchasing. Pelin Thorogood , Executive Chair and Cofounder, will be speaking on recent market research conducted with UC San Diego on shifting consumer purchase patterns and how to build consumer trust with dietary supplements. October 26 at 2:15 pm : SupplySide Stage

The newest advisor to join Radicle Science is Joe Dickson, a leader in quality standards who brings deep experience with the FDA and USDA in piloting certification and standards programs. After 20 years at Whole Foods Market, ultimately leading the company's work on product standards as the Global Director of Quality Standards, Joe Dickson has made an indelible impact on the industry.

"I believe Radicle is poised to revolutionize access to validated natural products and dietary supplements, enabling consumers to easily identify effective products and trusted brands." Dickson shared.

"Joe's leadership has been instrumental in shaping today's quality standards and certification programs. His experience and wisdom will exponentially accelerate our collective efforts to transform health and wellness products into proven, personalized medicines, accessible by all," said Pelin Thorogood.

Dickson joins the thought leadership ranks of the Radicle advisory board, which includes Peter Diamandis (XPRIZE founder), Dr. Jonathan Fielding (Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA, White House advisor), Tom Aarts (Nutrition Business Journal Co-founder), Rhona Applebaum (Coca Cola's first Chief Science and Health Officer), and other luminaries.

Radicle Science has studied more than 30,000 Americans in some of history's largest clinical trials on supplements , with another 11,000 enrolled in current studies. For its groundbreaking work, Radicle was named "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company, Top "Tech Innovator" by KPMG, and "Startup of the Year" by Nutraingredients.

About Radicle Science: Radicle Science created the "Proof-as-a-Service'' category, offering wellness products history's first easy path to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo. Named "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company, the B-corp conducts history's largest clinical trials on supplements and natural products leveraging an AI-driven, automated, standardized and virtual approach. The result is clinical proof at unprecedented affordability, speed and scale across diverse populations and conditions. Now, any wellness product can access Proof-as-a-Service throughout their lifecycle to develop truly effective products, market strong health claims, increase customer loyalty, and win trust among retailers, doctors, and investors. Learn more at www.RadicleScience.com.

