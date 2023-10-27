SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AWARDED A TOP SCORE ON THE 2023 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

Carrier recognized by the Disability Equality Index® for the fourth consecutive year

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is proud to score a 100 on The Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the fourth consecutive year. Launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the DEI is a leading initiative that assesses organizations showcasing leadership in disability inclusion programs.

"We're passionate about creating inclusion in our hiring practices to empower all Employees to create a dynamic career that fits the goals—and lifestyle—they want," said Lindsey Lang, Vice President People at Southwest Airlines. "Our People are the Heart of Southwest, and by fostering a Culture of caring, we recognize that every experience, perspective, and background makes an incredible and positive impact on our Company."

One of the many initiatives at Southwest® to create an inclusive environment is the Campus Reach Neurodiversity Internship Program, designed for college students who are neurodivergent and seeking experience through career coaching and mentorship in the Company's Technology Department.

"At Southwest, we're dedicated to being a best place to work for all our Employees," said Juan Suarez, Vice President Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Southwest Airlines. "By participating in the Disability Equality Index, we can evaluate our processes and identify opportunities for continuous improvement surrounding our efforts to provide Employees with the resources they need to promote disability inclusion. We're honored to receive a top score again this year."

To learn more about the carrier's commitment to creating a welcoming, diverse, inclusive, and safe workplace, visit southwest.com/onereport/.

