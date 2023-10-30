ROCHESTER, N.Y. and CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 48 years, has added Cleveland, Ohio-based Makovich & Pusti Architects (MPA) to the firm's growing footprint.

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 450-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 19 cities across five states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Transportation, Municipal and Academic sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. (PRNewsfoto/CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning) (PRNewswire)

CPL Acquires Ohio-Based Firm to Expand Services into the Midwest

The move combines MPA's portfolio and knowledge base in healthcare, higher education, and the public sector with CPL's innovative design approach and client-service expertise. The addition of MPA will also extend CPL's geographic reach with its first office in Ohio, partnering with the firm's Buffalo and Pittsburg locations to create shared resources and capabilities.

"The shared commitment to a client-focused practice and blending of cultures and talents will allow us to provide national expertise to meet the complex and diverse needs of their clients," said Todd Liebert, AIA, NCARB, CEO, CPL. "Culture is key and MPA brings the same energy and values to their business and clients as CPL. We're committed to scaling our capabilities and preserving the creativity and agility that MPA provides."

MPA brings a wealth of experience and a wide range of projects that align with CPL's core competencies including the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, University Hospitals, Oberlin College and Conservatory, Kent State University, Cuyahoga Community College, City of Cleveland, and Cuyahoga County.

"When seeking a partner, our goal was to find a firm that shares a common set of core principles and mission-driven values," said Don Rerko, AIA, NCARB, president, MPA. "The opportunity to join the CPL team will allow us to broaden our scope and scale our services more quickly to meet the growing needs of clients."

The acquisition further strengthens CPL's legacy of innovative design and deep sector knowledge and enhances client experience while building on future acquisition strategy.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 485-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design and enriching communities with 19 offices across five states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Community, Academic, and Transportation sectors – providing architecture, interior design, civil / structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

About Makovich & Pusti Architects

Makovich & Pusti Architects (MPA) was founded in 1986 by Ronald J. Makovich, AIA and David J. Pusti, AIA. Additional growth occurred in 1996, when MPA acquired the firm of Poyer, Porcelli & Ramage, which had been in practice since 1938. In 2016, Don Rerko purchased half the firm and the balance of the firm in 2020. MPA's focus has been on Healthcare, Higher Education, and Public Projects. They also have a strong interior design group and building enclosure group. This core base of specialties aligns exceptionally with CPL's focus areas.

Todd Liebert, CEO, CPL (PRNewswire)

Donald Rerko, Principal, MPA (PRNewswire)

MPA logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning