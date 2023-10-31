ChromaCode To Show New Data In Oncology and Blood Based Monitoring at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo

Company's accepted scientific abstracts and corporate workshop to highlight the utility of HDPCR™ technology and the ChromaCode Cloud software in enabling best-in-class multiplexing and sample to answer in 24 hours

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a pioneering genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, will present new data during a Corporate workshop and present two accepted scientific abstracts at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 annual meeting, being held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, from November 14-18, 2023.

"The ChromaCode team is proud to participate in this year's preeminent conference for molecular diagnostics, AMP 2023. Our accepted scientific abstracts demonstrate the excellent performance of the HDPCR technology in solid and heme malignancies. At the Corporate Workshop, we will be revealing new data showcasing the potential of HDPCR enabled multiplexing and ChromaCode software in transplant and minimal residual disease. We look forward to engaging with fellow attendees at these presentations and at our Booth (1700)" stated Mark McDonough, Chief Executive Officer at ChromaCode.

The title of the corporate workshop in Room 255EF at the Salt Palace Convention Center on November 15 from 12:00- 12:50 p.m. MT is "HDPCR–High content multi-analyte assays in blood and FFPE with 24-hour turnaround, using existing dPCR instruments; performance in molecular profiling, monitoring and MRD". The workshop consists of four presentations on HDPCR, NSCLC applications, Transplant Rejection Testing and the Precision Oncology Platform, with further information on the presentations and presenters below:

Innovations in Software Enabling Oncology and Genomic Applications on dPCR by Paul Flook , Ph.D., Chief Research and Development Officer at ChromaCode:



Dr. Flook will delve into the advancements in software that are transforming the field of oncology and genomics. He will discuss how these innovations are making it possible to leverage dPCR instruments for a wide range of applications, from cancer research to genomic profiling. Attendees can expect insights into the latest software tools, data analysis techniques, and their potential to enhance precision and accuracy in molecular testing.





Performance of a 24-Hour TAT HDPCR NSCLC Panel by Bharat Thyagarajan, MD, Ph.D., MPH, Professor and Vice Chair for Translational Research, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Minnesota Medical School:



Dr. Thyagarajan's presentation will focus on the practical aspects of utilizing HDPCR for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) applications. He will share findings related to the performance and effectiveness of a 24-hour Turnaround Time (TAT) NSCLC panel, shedding light on how this technology can accelerate diagnosis and improve patient outcomes in the field of oncology.





Donor-Derived cfDNA Testing in <24 Hours presented by Jeff Gole , Ph.D., Director of Genomics at ChromaCode:



Dr. Gole's presentation will discuss the critical issue of donor-derived cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing. He will discuss the latest developments and techniques for achieving rapid results in less than 24 hours. This presentation is essential for professionals involved in organ transplantation and related fields, as it highlights the potential to significantly expedite and improve the accuracy of donor-derived cfDNA testing.





Rapid Development of Bespoke Digital PCR Panels for Liquid Biopsy and MRD by Jerrod Schwartz , Ph.D., VP of the Advanced Technology Group at ChromaCode:



Dr. Schwartz will provide insights into the rapid development of customized digital PCR panels. This presentation is particularly relevant to the field of liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring. Attendees will learn how to use dPCR technology to create tailored panels, enabling more precise and efficient diagnosis and monitoring in the context of cancer and other diseases.





In addition, ChromaCode will present two posters during the AMP 2023 meeting. The first poster presentation, entitled "Performance Of A Rapid Digital PCR Test For The Detection Of Actionable NSCLC Variants Tested At The University Of Minnesota-ARDL" and authored by Abdulaziz Al Mana et. al., is designated as Poster Number ST024 and Abstract Number 1576622 and will be presented on November 17 , from 9:15- 10:15 a.m. MT , at the Expo Hall in the Salt Palace Convention Center at Salt Lake City, Utah .





The second poster presentation, entitled "High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) Detection of Molecular Biomarkers in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Contrived Samples for Measurable Residual Disease" and authored by Hellmers, I.R et. al., is designated as Poster Number G043 and Abstract Number 1574682 and will be presented on November 18 , from 9:15- 10:15 a.m. MT , at the Expo Hall in the Salt Palace Convention Center at Salt Lake City, Utah .

According to Padma Sundar, Chief Business Officer at ChromaCode "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to come to Salt Lake City and to AMP 2023. This is the perfect venue in which to present our genomic multiplexing platform and its applications and to meet with potential collaborators and lab customers. We encourage anyone interested to sign up and attend our workshop where we will share new data on HDPCR applications, and stop by our booth and poster presentations to learn more about the exciting work we do".

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics multiplexing platform technology, providing laboratory solutions with its proven HDPCR™ technology. HDPCR™ is a revolutionary approach allowing for deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types on standard laboratory dPCR platforms. This adaptable technology, deployed with ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis, enables laboratories worldwide to affordably conduct testing internally and produce high quality results with demonstrated high concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS) based testing, increasing accessibility of diagnostics with a cost effective and scalable solution. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

