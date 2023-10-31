Disease State and Clinical Science Training Resource, SMi Source™, Upgrades Learning Experience with Closed Captioning and an Expansion of Rare Disease Coverage

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia, a leading provider of disease state and clinical science training resources, announces a significant upgrade to SMi Source™ —the addition of closed captioning to new microlearning videos and an expansion of disease coverage to address more rare diseases.

Responding to the needs and feedback of its customers, ScienceMedia recognizes the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in training. By incorporating closed captioning into their training resources, ScienceMedia strengthens the learning opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their hearing abilities.

Studies have shown that closed captioning significantly enhances the learning experience. Vice President of Clinical & Medical Solutions, Philip Bedrin, states, "By providing visual reinforcement of the audio content, closed captioning helps improve comprehension, retention, and engagement among learners. Most importantly, this feature will allow learners to follow along at their own pace, making it easier to digest complex information and reinforce understanding."

The training content in SMi Source teaches complex medical science more efficiently and effectively and is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations across all therapeutic areas. SMi Source is the only disease and treatment microlearning library for the life science community that supports continuing professional education for medical liaisons, study teams, and clinical research associates.

By drawing on the expertise of their skilled instructional designers in the development of closed captioning, ScienceMedia provides an effective and tailored learning experience, while ensuring closed captions align seamlessly with the voiceover narration of each course. This meticulous approach allows learners to fully grasp the content, regardless of their hearing abilities or native language.

Chief Commercial Officer, Malachi Bierstein, adds, "Our production team is well underway to adding closed captioning now, to new lessons, and it will be implemented in all future new lessons within the development process. This is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the learning process. Our dedication to continuous improvement guarantees that learners can fully engage with the training resources, facilitating enhanced comprehension and knowledge retention."

To ensure customers are accessing current research, and to respond to customer requests for more rare disease coverage, SMi Source's team of PhD and MD writers recently added 158 minutes of new microlearning content spanning across rare diseases, such as sickle cell disease and hyperparathyroidism. Bedrin adds, "Rare diseases are often highly complex, and the lack of understanding of the biology underlying such conditions makes it difficult to identify relevant biomarkers in clinical trials. With stronger foundational knowledge, it is our goal to address this common challenge and ultimately help researchers determine the safety and effectiveness of new treatments and drugs in this area." In addition to new content, the team has updated more than 200 minutes of existing content, including pancreatic, gastric cancer, and type 2 diabetes. View new coverage and updates in Q3 of 2023 in SMi Source.

