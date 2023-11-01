Resideo Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sharpened focus on portfolio optimization with sale of Genesis Cable and purchase of Sfty, a Norwegian provider of life safety monitoring technology

Expanded partnerships with leading national insurance providers, USAA and Nationwide

Identified and executed on further cost cutting initiatives

Repurchased 1.8 million shares for $30 million as part of $150 million repurchase program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Resideo Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1.55 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the third quarter 2022

Income from operations of $109 million , including restructuring charges of $38 million , compared to $155 million in the third quarter 2022

Fully diluted GAAP EPS of $0.14 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 compared to GAAP EPS of $0.42 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in the third quarter 2022

Cash provided by operating activities of $60 million , up from $37 million in the third quarter 2022

Management Remarks

"We experienced more stable end market conditions and order activity within Products and Solutions in the third quarter, driving revenue and profitability, excluding restructuring, above the midpoint of our outlook," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "While volumes remain a headwind, we again drove year-over-year improvement in Products and Solutions gross margin through a focus on input cost reductions and benefits from labor cost management."

"We executed on a number of important strategic initiatives during the quarter, including reaching an agreement to sell our non-strategic Genesis Cable business at an attractive multiple, actioning additional structural cost reductions across the organization, deepening our relationship within the insurance channel, and opening our new Dallas, TX distribution super center supporting ADI. We continue to actively work on opportunities to optimize our portfolio and operational footprint, which in conjunction with the restructuring undertaken over the past 12 months creates significant opportunity for future profitability expansion. Despite a challenging market environment, I am confident that we are taking the necessary steps to position the business for profitable growth and we remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities."

Products and Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $654 million , down 7% compared to the third quarter 2022

Gross margin of 38.7%, up 250 basis points compared to the third quarter 2022

Operating profit of $107 million , including $25 million of restructuring costs, compared to $124 million in the third quarter 2022

Completed the sale of Genesis Cable business for $87.5 million with transaction closing on October 16

Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $654 million in the third quarter 2023, down 7% compared to third quarter 2022. Volume declines in the quarter were partially offset by price realization. First Alert smoke and CO detector product sales again performed well, driven by continued expansion in the home builder channel. Inventory remains extended in the HVAC distribution channel and overall end customer demand is being negatively impacted by slower existing home turnover and reduced new home construction.

Gross margin for the quarter was 38.7%, compared to 36.2% in the third quarter 2022. Gross margin expansion reflects improving material costs, reduced freight, and lower direct labor spending, partially offset by lower volumes. Operating profit for the quarter was $107 million or 16.4% of revenue, down from 17.5% in third quarter 2022. Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses were down $8 million and down $2 million compared to third quarter 2022 as cost savings were partially offset by inflation and targeted investment. Included in the quarter was $25 million in restructuring costs.

During the quarter the company announced an agreement for the sale of Genesis Cable for $87.5 million. The sale, which closed on October 16, 2023, is part of ongoing work to optimize the Products and Solutions product portfolio through identifying and actioning non-core assets to sharpen the focus on core long-term strategic initiatives. Also completed during the third quarter was the purchase of Sfty, a small Norwegian-based provider of life safety monitoring technology for multi-family buildings.

ADI Global Distribution Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net revenue of $900 million , down 1% compared to the third quarter 2022

Gross margin of 18.3%, down 100 basis points compared to the third quarter 2022

Operating profit of $60 million , including $10 million of restructuring costs, compared to $78 million in the third quarter 2022

Continued expansion of digital initiatives, including 5% growth in e-commerce sales compared to third quarter 2022

ADI third quarter 2023 net revenue of $900 million was down $11 million compared to the third quarter 2022. Sales decline in North America was partially offset by growth in the EMEA region. ADI saw strength in the access control category but continued slower demand within residential security category. ADI's e-commerce channel grew 5% in the third quarter 2023 compared to the prior year period, representing 19% of total ADI net revenue, as the business continues to invest in the expansion of digital capabilities. Overall touchless revenue was 38% of ADI's total revenue in the quarter.

Gross margin of 18.3% in the third quarter 2023 was down 100 basis points compared to third quarter 2022. The reduction was driven by reduced inflationary pricing benefits that drove higher margin in the comparable period and lower product line margin. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $93 million in third quarter 2023, down 3% compared to 2022, reflecting increased focus on cost management. Investment is continuing to support digital initiatives and system enhancements. Operating profit of $60 million for third quarter 2023 was down 23% from $78 million in third quarter 2022 and included a $10 million restructuring charge.

During the quarter, ADI opened its Dallas super center, a cutting-edge facility designed to optimize supply chain operations, enhance customer service, and provide capacity for continued growth. The new super center represents a significant investment in ADI's supply chain operations and reinforces the businesses' commitment to serving customers.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Consolidated net revenue was $1.55 billion in third quarter 2023 compared with the prior year third quarter revenue of $1.62 billion. Gross profit margin was 26.8%, up 20 basis points compared to 26.6% in the prior year third quarter. Operating profit of $109 million in third quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter's operating profit of $155 million was down 30%, primarily driven by $38 million in restructuring costs. Total Corporate costs were $58 million, up $11 million from the prior year quarter, driven by $3 million of restructuring costs, timing of expected costs, and an $8 million gain in the prior year quarter. Net income for third quarter 2023 was $21 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, compared with $63 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, in the third quarter 2022. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.41 compared with $0.48 in the third quarter last year.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities of $60 million in third quarter 2023 compared to $37 million in the third quarter 2022. The increase was driven by working capital improvements compared to the prior year period. At September 30, 2023, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $368 million and total outstanding debt of $1.41 billion.

Share Repurchase

As part of the $150 million share repurchase program authorized in early August 2023, Resideo repurchased 1.8 million shares during the third quarter 2023 at a total cost of $30 million.

Outlook

The following table summarizes the Company's current fourth quarter 2023 and updated full year 2023 outlook. This outlook reflects the sale of Genesis in mid-October, which reduces our previously communicated 2023 outlook by approximately $25 million of revenue and $4 million of operating income.

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 2023 2023 Net revenue $1,495 - $1,545 $6,200 - $6,250 Gross profit margin 26.0% - 27.0% 26.6% - 27.2% Income from operations $135 - $155 $535 - $555 GAAP Earnings per share $0.43 - $0.53 $1.30 - $1.41 Non-GAAP Earnings per share $0.29 - $0.39 $1.39 - $1.50 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $126 - $146 $542 - $562

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our existing and anticipated cost reduction actions, and our ability to optimize our portfolio and operational footprint (3) the disruption to our business and global economy caused by the lingering effects of COVID-19, (4) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (5) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies and successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), (6) the Company's announced share repurchase program, the timing, purchase price and number of additional shares purchased under such program, if at all, the sources of funds under the repurchase program and the impacts of the repurchase program, and (7) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release and accompanying earnings material includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G. Management believes the use of such non- GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations, each of which is a non-GAAP measure, because management believes that they are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net Income, Net Income per diluted common share or Income from operations, as applicable, as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations. We define Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per diluted common share as Net Income and Net income per diluted common share, respectively, as set forth on the face of our consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for the following items: pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition/divestiture related costs, divestiture loss, litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds, Tax Matters Agreement gain, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), and tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments. We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income as set forth on the face of our consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for the following items: provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; stock-based compensation expense, pension settlement loss, restructuring and impairment expenses; acquisition/divestiture related costs, divestiture loss, litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds, and Tax Matters Agreement gain, and foreign exchange transaction loss (income). We define Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations as Income from operations as set forth on the face of our consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and impairment charges, and acquisition/divestiture related costs. We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)



Q3 2023

YTD 2023 (in millions) Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $ 654

$ 900

$ —

$ 1,554

$ 1,989

$ 2,716

$ —

$ 4,705 Cost of goods sold 401

735

1

1,137

1,227

2,202

3

3,432 Gross profit (loss) 253

165

(1)

417

762

514

(3)

1,273 Research and development expenses 27

—

1

28

82

—

2

84 Selling, general and administrative expenses 88

93

52

233

284

283

152

719 Intangible asset amortization 6

2

1

9

17

8

3

28 Restructuring and impairment expenses 25

10

3

38

27

12

3

42 Income (loss) from operations $ 107

$ 60

$ (58)

$ 109

$ 352

$ 211

$ (163)

$ 400



Q3 2022

YTD 2022 (in millions) Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue $ 707

$ 911

$ —

$ 1,618

$ 2,090

$ 2,720

$ —

$ 4,810 Cost of goods sold 451

735

2

1,188

1,280

2,190

5

3,475 Gross profit (loss) 256

176

(2)

430

810

530

(5)

1,335 Research and development expenses 29

—

—

29

80

—

1

81 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96

96

44

236

283

281

152

716 Intangible asset amortization 7

2

1

10

16

5

4

25 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Income (loss) from operations $ 124

$ 78

$ (47)

$ 155

$ 431

$ 244

$ (162)

$ 513



Q3 2023 % change compared with prior period

YTD 2023 % change compared with prior period

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Net revenue (7) %

(1) %

N/A

(4) %

(5) %

— %

N/A

(2) %

Cost of goods sold (11) %

— %

(50) %

(4) %

(4) %

1 %

(40) %

(1) %

Gross profit (loss) (1) %

(6) %

(50) %

(3) %

(6) %

(3) %

(40) %

(5) %

Research and development expenses (7) %

N/A

N/A

(3) %

3 %

N/A

100 %

4 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses (8) %

(3) %

18 %

(1) %

— %

1 %

— %

— %

Intangible asset amortization (14) %

— %

— %

(10) %

6 %

60 %

(25) %

12 %

Restructuring and impairment expenses N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Income (loss) from operations (14) %

(23) %

23 %

(30) %

(18) %

(14) %

1 %

(22) %



Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 1,554

$ 1,618

$ 4,705

$ 4,810 Cost of goods sold 1,137

1,188

3,432

3,475 Gross profit 417

430

1,273

1,335 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 28

29

84

81 Selling, general and administrative expenses 233

236

719

716 Intangible asset amortization 9

10

28

25 Restructuring and impairment expenses 38

—

42

— Total operating expenses 308

275

873

822 Income from operations 109

155

400

513 Reimbursement Agreement expense (1) 43

30

128

116 Other expenses, net 13

$ 14

10

10 Interest expense, net 16

15

50

39 Income before taxes 37

96

212

348 Provision for income taxes 16

33

84

104 Net income $ 21

$ 63

$ 128

$ 244















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.14

$ 0.43

$ 0.87

$ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.42

$ 0.86

$ 1.64















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 147

146

147

145 Diluted 148

149

149

149















(1) Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Reimbursement Agreement, which has an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table

summarizes information concerning the Reimbursement Agreement:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Accrual for Reimbursement Agreement liabilities deemed

probable and reasonably estimable $ 43

$ 30

$ 128

$ 116 Cash payments made to Honeywell (35)

(35)

(105)

(105) Accrual increase, non-cash component in period $ 8

$ (5)

$ 23

$ 11















Refer to Note 16. Commitments and Contingencies in our Form 10Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 for further discussion.

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par value) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 368

$ 326 Accounts receivable, net 988

1,002 Inventories, net 970

975 Other current assets 289

199 Total current assets 2,615

2,502







Property, plant and equipment, net 380

366 Goodwill 2,687

2,724 Intangible assets, net 456

475 Other assets 321

320 Total assets $ 6,459

$ 6,387







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 863

$ 894 Current portion of long-term debt 12

12 Accrued liabilities 592

640 Total current liabilities 1,467

1,546







Long-term debt 1,397

1,404 Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements 599

580 Other liabilities 351

328 Total liabilities 3,814

3,858







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 151 and 146 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, respectively, and 148 and 146

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,219

2,176 Retained earnings 728

600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (221)

(212) Treasury stock at cost (81)

(35) Total stockholders' equity 2,645

2,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,459

$ 6,387

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income $ 21

$ 63

$ 128

$ 244 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 22

24

71

69 Restructuring and impairment expenses 38

—

42

— Stock-based compensation expense 11

14

36

36 Other, net —

13

2

8 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired companies:













Accounts receivable, net 26

3

(9)

(142) Inventories, net 11

(2)

(4)

(129) Other current assets (8)

(17)

(5)

(38) Accounts payable (58)

(49)

(14)

5 Accrued liabilities (20)

22

(114)

(25) Other, net 17

(34)

44

(15) Net cash provided by operating activities 60

37

177

13 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (25)

(10)

(74)

(34) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10)

(27)

(16)

(660) Other investing activities, net —

—

—

(13) Net cash used in investing activities (35)

(37)

(90)

(707) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Common stock repurchases (28)

—

(28)

— Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility —

—

—

200 Repayments of long-term debt (3)

(3)

(9)

(9) Other financing activities, net 2

2

(10)

(9) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (29)

(1)

(47)

182 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9)

1

1

(12) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13)

—

41

(524) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 383

255

329

779 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 370

$ 255

$ 370

$ 255

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022

September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022 GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 21

$ 63

$ 128

$ 244 Restructuring and impairment expenses 38

—

42

— Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1

—

1

10 Divestiture loss —

5

—

5 Litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds —

14

—

14 Pension settlement loss 3

—

6

— Tax Matters Agreement gain —

(8)

(4)

(8) Foreign exchange transaction loss (income) 10

—

2

(1) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) (13)

(3)

(12)

(5) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income applicable to common shares $ 60

$ 71

$ 163

$ 259

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022

September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022 GAAP Net income per diluted common share $ 0.14

$ 0.42

$ 0.86

$ 1.64 Restructuring and impairment expenses 0.26

—

0.28

— Acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.01

—

0.01

0.07 Divestiture loss —

0.03

—

0.03 Litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds —

0.10

—

0.09 Pension settlement loss 0.02

—

0.04

— Tax Matters Agreement gain —

(0.05)

(0.03)

(0.05) Foreign exchange transaction loss (income) 0.07

—

0.01

(0.01) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.09)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.03) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.41

$ 0.48

$ 1.09

$ 1.74































(1) We calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022

September

30, 2023

October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 1,554

$ 1,618

$ 4,705

$ 4,810















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 21

$ 63

$ 128

$ 244 Provision for income taxes 16

33

84

104 GAAP Income before taxes 37

96

212

348 Depreciation and amortization 22

24

71

69 Interest expense, net 16

15

50

39 Stock-based compensation expense 11

14

36

36 Pension settlement loss 3

—

6

— Restructuring and impairment expenses 38

—

42

— Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1

—

1

10 Divestiture loss —

5

—

5 Litigation settlement, net of insurance proceeds —

14

—

14 Tax Matters Agreement gain —

(8)

(4)

(8) Foreign exchange transaction loss (income) 10

—

2

(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 138

$ 160

$ 416

$ 512 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.9 %

9.9 %

8.8 %

10.6 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 654

$ 707

$ 1,989

$ 2,090















GAAP Income from operations $ 107

$ 124

$ 352

$ 431 Stock-based compensation expense 4

5

13

13 Restructuring and impairment expenses 25

—

27

— Acquisition and divestiture related costs 1

—

1

— Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 137

$ 129

$ 393

$ 444















Depreciation and amortization 16

17

51

50 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 153

$ 146

$ 444

$ 494 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 23.4 %

20.7 %

22.3 %

23.6 %

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Net revenue $ 900

$ 911

$ 2,716

$ 2,720















GAAP Income from operations $ 60

$ 78

$ 211

$ 244 Stock-based compensation expense 1

2

4

6 Pension settlement loss —

—

—

— Restructuring and impairment expenses 10

—

12

— Divestiture loss —

5

—

5 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 71

$ 85

$ 227

$ 255















Depreciation and amortization 4

4

13

10 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 75

$ 89

$ 240

$ 265 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.3 %

9.8 %

8.8 %

9.7 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Q4 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Low

High

Low

High GAAP Net income per diluted common share $ 0.43

$ 0.53

$ 1.30

$ 1.41 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

0.28

0.28 Pension settlement loss (1) —

—

0.04

0.04 Foreign exchange transaction loss (1) —

—

0.01

0.01 Acquisition related costs —

—

0.01

0.01 Divestiture gain, net of tax (0.19)

(0.19)

(0.19)

(0.19) Tax Matters Agreement gain —

—

(0.03)

(0.03) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (2) 0.05

0.05

(0.03)

(0.03) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.29

$ 0.39

$ 1.39

$ 1.50

















(1) We are unable to estimate the fourth quarter 2023 amounts. The Fiscal Year 2023 amounts represent actual results through the nine months ended September 30, 2023.



(2) We calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)



RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.









Q4 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 (in millions) Low

High

Low

High Net revenue $ 1,495

$ 1,545

$ 6,200

$ 6,250















GAAP Net income applicable to common shares $ 63

$ 79

$ 194

$ 210 Provision for income taxes 27

31

108

112 GAAP Income before taxes 90

110

302

322 Depreciation and amortization 27

27

98

98 Interest expense, net 19

19

69

69 Stock-based compensation expense 14

14

50

50 Restructuring and impairment expenses —

—

42

42 Pension settlement loss (1) —

—

6

6 Foreign exchange transaction loss (1) —

—

2

2 Acquisition related costs —

—

1

1 Divestiture gain (24)

(24)

(24)

(24) Tax Matters Agreement gain —

—

(4)

(4) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 126

$ 146

$ 542

$ 562 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenue 8.4 %

9.4 %

8.7 %

9.0 %

















(1) We are unable to estimate the fourth quarter 2023 amounts. The Fiscal Year 2023 amounts represent actual results through the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

