Pure Storage Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for both its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.

First introduced in 2017, Pure Storage FlashBlade® has rapidly grown to provide global enterprises with a consolidated, scale-out platform underpinned by an innovative architecture that delivers the efficiency, simplicity, and performance required to power unstructured data workloads. The FlashBlade portfolio serves as a critical pillar in Pure Storage's end-to-end, all-flash data storage platform - all available via the Evergreen//One consumption model and based on a single, AI-powered management platform, Pure1® - supporting. With its incredible growth, FlashBlade continues to serve as the leading platform for customers' modern file and object data requirements.

In the past year alone, FlashBlade has achieved several critical milestones, including:

Introduction of FlashBlade//E™: A scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency, FlashBlade//E consumes up to 5x less power while providing 10-20x more reliability, 60% lower operational costs, and 85% less e-waste than hard disk-based systems. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E makes Pure Storage's vision of an all-flash data center a reality. A scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency, FlashBlade//Eup to 5x less power while providing 10-20x more reliability, 60% lower operational costs, and 85% less e-waste than hard disk-based systems. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E makes Pure Storage's vision of an all-flash data center a reality.

Industry Momentum: FlashBlade continues to see rapid adoption across use cases and industry verticals. From accelerating time to market for new AI services and propelling AI innovation, to reducing genomic pipeline turnaround times to achieve better patient outcomes, to driving better financial services experiences, global customers rely on FlashBlade to fast-track modernization and remain competitive. FlashBlade continues to see rapid adoption across use cases and industry verticals. Fromtime to market for new AI services and propelling AI innovation, togenomic pipeline turnaround times to achieve better patient outcomes, tobetter financial services experiences, global customers rely on FlashBlade to fast-track modernization and remain competitive.

Impact on Enterprise Sustainability: With FlashBlade//S™, customers can achieve up to 65% energy and emissions savings compared to competitive flash-based products, based on Pure Storage's latest ESG analysis, conducted by a third party. Combined with the meaningful savings achieved with the recently announced Pure//E™ family , which includes FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E™, Pure Storage remains the most energy efficient data storage technology in the market. With FlashBlade//S™, customers canup to 65% energy and emissions savings compared to competitive flash-based products, based on Pure Storage's latest ESG analysis, conducted by a third party. Combined with the meaningful savings achieved with the recently announced, which includes FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E™, Pure Storage remains the most energy efficient data storage technology in the market.

"Expanding the FlashBlade portfolio further solidifies Pure Storage's leadership in the growing unstructured data market. We're excited that the all-flash promise is now finally real for all tiers in the datacenter. Pure's continued recognition as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a strong validation of FlashBlade's success in the market." – Shawn Hansen, General Manager, Core Platform Business Unit, Pure Storage

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct:Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.1

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

