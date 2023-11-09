G FUEL and Toei Animation Destroy Planets with Brand-New "DBZ" Flavor, G FUEL Evil Emperor

G FUEL Evil Emperor Leads Second Wave of G FUEL's "Dragon Ball Z" Collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the last episode of G FUEL launches, we teamed up with one the most celebrated anime of all time, Dragon Ball Z. Today G FUEL reveals that its new DBZ flavor, Evil Emperor, will be available as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com Friday, Nov. 17, while supplies last! Fans can sign up for Waitlists right now to be among the first to be notified when the collection is available.

G FUEL's (PRNewswire)

When new information of an ultimate power that could bring Frieza closer to his goal of immortality comes through his scouter, the universal emperor travels to the far-off planet of Namek to make a wish with the legendary Dragon Balls.

Whether you're seeking to achieve your own universe-altering goals or craving a refreshing energy boost, it's G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box! Harness the energy that can destroy a planet with this explosive mix of Cranberry, Cherry, Raspberry, and Strawberry flaor! Every G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box comes with a brand-new exclusive Dragon Ball Z Lenticular Shaker Cup!

G FUEL Evil Emperor Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories, contains 140 mg of caffeine, and contains proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"Kamehameha was one of the biggest G FUEL launches of all time, and we wanted to boost our power levels even higher for the next chapter of our DBZ collab: Enter Frieza," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We at G FUEL love DBZ just as much as our fans, and we look forward to continue its iconic storytelling through our product line."

G FUEL Evil Emperor is joined by two Remastered Tubs of classic flavors bearing all-new DBZ packaging: G FUEL Super Saiyan Lemonade – showcasing Son Goku in his Super Saiyan form – and Pineapple G FUEL Ginyu Force.

Don't wait until the planet explodes! Order the G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box and Tub along with the Super Saiyan and Ginyu Force Remastered Tubs Friday, Nov. 17, at GFUEL.com. Be among the first to purchase the collection by joining the Waitlist now!

Be on the lookout for more iconic Dragon Ball Z Heroes coming to the G FUEL lineup as this saga unfolds on the next episode …

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Jynxzi, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including all the Dragon Ball series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

