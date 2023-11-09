LIBBY'S® VEGETABLES PARTNERS WITH FREDDIE PRINZE JR. TO DONATE UP TO 500,000 COUPONS, EACH REDEEMABLE FOR A FREE CAN OF VEGETABLES, TO MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

LIBBY'S® VEGETABLES PARTNERS WITH FREDDIE PRINZE JR. TO DONATE UP TO 500,000 COUPONS, EACH REDEEMABLE FOR A FREE CAN OF VEGETABLES, TO MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The iconic vegetable brand and cookbook author are asking fans to help senior citizens in need through its Thanks & Giving program

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Libby's® Vegetables is teaming up with actor and cookbook author Freddie Prinze Jr. this holiday season to support Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. A staple on American dinner tables since the 1880s, Libby's is spotlighting the need to help millions of U.S. seniors who struggle with hunger and isolation and is asking fans to trigger donations for up to a half million coupons for canned vegetables.

As part of the Libby's Thanks & Giving program that first launched in 2022, Prinze will take to Instagram to share quick, easy ways to add more flavor to holiday menus, including recipes for sweet truffle corn, green beans and bacon, and sweet beets made with Libby's Vegetables. Fans everywhere can like, comment on, or share his post with the hashtag #LibbysGivesThanks through December 31 to help those in need. Each engagement will initiate a donation of one manufacturer coupon redeemable for a free can of Libby's to Meals on Wheels America.

"I'm proud to partner with Libby's Vegetables on this important program that benefits communities and our aging neighbors experiencing hunger, particularly during this time of year," said Prinze. "Spending time with family and friends and enjoying meals together are among the many reasons I love Thanksgiving, and it's important we support those who need help providing for their loved ones. I'm also happy to share these three recipes to inspire all the Thanksgiving Day chefs out there with new ways to prepare and enjoy vegetables as part of their holiday spread."

"Millions of older adults struggle with hunger and isolation throughout the year and we rely on philanthropic partners like Libby's Vegetables to help us reach all those in need," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. "We are thankful for the support of Libby's Vegetables and Freddie Prinze Jr. as we work together to make nutritious food more accessible."

From November 9, 2023 to December 31, 2023: 1) like, share or comment on any Thanksgiving recipe or photo of a Thanksgiving recipe, that is shared on Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest – by Libby's Vegetables (@libbysvegetables) or one of Libby's Vegetables' partners' Instagram or Facebook handles with the hashtag #LibbysGivesThanks. Partners include Libby's Vegetables' contracted celebrity spokesperson (@realfreddieprinze), OR 2) post a Thanksgiving recipe on your public Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest handle with the hashtag #LibbysGivesThanks. For any of these two actions taken, Seneca Foods Corporation will donate 1 coupon for a can of Libby's Vegetables to Meals on Wheels America, up to a maximum donation of 500,000 coupons. Minimum donation of 250,000 coupons. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) action per Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest account. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest privacy settings must be set to "public" to trigger donation.

About Libby's ® Vegetables

Libby's®, the nation's second largest brand of canned vegetables, with over 50 product varieties and sizes, Libby's® offers among the industry's most complete lines of canned vegetables, including Libby's® Naturals, which contain no added sugar or salt. Since 1983, Libby's® Vegetables have been produced and distributed by Fairport, N.Y. based Seneca Foods Corporation, an independent, publicly traded, fully integrated food processing company. For more information on Libby's® and Seneca Foods visit www.senecafoods.com. For information on Libby's® mission, visit www.LibbysVegetables.com, like Libby's® on Facebook, or follow @LibbysVegetables on Instagram or Pinterest.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

