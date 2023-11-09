Lone Wolf kicks off vision for the future with a connected platform for real estate agents

One-of-a-kind marketing center from tech leader proves that the future of real estate software is already here

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of the company's announcement of the future of real estate software, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is getting down to business—by helping agents get down to theirs. The company has been hard at work throughout 2023 building out its vision for complete, digital, connected real estate software, and now, is introducing an all-new agent marketing center—made to connect the solutions real estate agents use every day—to kick that vision off.

The Lone Wolf agent marketing center brings together key solutions for real estate agents to showcase their value to clients. (PRNewswire)

"Right now, the real estate industry doesn't need promises—it needs proof that providers can deliver the software it needs for the future," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "It's more important than ever in today's market that real estate agents, and especially buyer's agents, have the tools they need to articulate their value to prospective clients. But as we as an organization have said through much of this past year, real estate agents need better software to do that, not more software—and that software is here today in the form of our agent marketing center."

The Lone Wolf agent marketing center is a unique, connected platform that brings together the disparate tools that real estate agents need to promote and expand their businesses—including lead generation, comparative market analysis (CMA), MLS searches and alerts, CRM, open house management, landing pages, and more—into one convenient location, under one login. This way, agents have the flexibility to stop worrying about the small details and can instead focus on showcasing their unique value propositions to potential clients through a combination of prospect engagement, tangible demonstration of the agent's knowledge and expertise, and the personalized service clients expect—helping them win more business and reach their goals for 2024.

The agent marketing center comes with two plans, curated to meet each agent's unique needs and help reinforce their value to prospective and current clients:

The Empower plan focuses on building strong client connections and establishing agents as a go-to resource through powerful, relevant, and timely communication strategies

The Amplify plan focuses on helping agents expand their real estate businesses with a complete lead generation package for those who want to attract, nurture, convert, and win over new clients

Throughout the month of November, agents can sign up for either of these plans on an annual renewal and receive an exclusive discount for the entire year, setting them up for long-term success without undue strain on their budgets.

"In introducing both the agent marketing center and this unprecedented Black Friday promotion, we're rising to the challenge that so many real estate agents across North America are currently facing. The market shifts and volatility have taken a toll across the industry, and unfortunately, that's left many feeling uncertain and discouraged in what should be a time of planning and preparing for another successful year," said Aaron Kardell, Vice President of Product at Lone Wolf. "It's our hope that by making the software of the future available—and by offering it at a discounted price point throughout November—we can help agents prepare enthusiastically for the coming year."

For more information, or to get started on Black Friday shopping early, please visit the Lone Wolf website here.

Media contact:

Erin Penney | Industry Relations

E: epenney@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software (PRNewsfoto/Lone Wolf Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies