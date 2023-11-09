Tineco Unveils Revolutionary Pouch Cell and Three Innovative Features to Enhance Consumer Benefits in Latest Product Line

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a renowned leader in intelligent home appliances, is dedicated to providing innovative floor care solutions. With the recent introduction of the FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO, PURE ONE Station, and FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, Tineco has proudly emerged as the pioneering brand leveraging pouch cell technology. This incredible breakthrough, combined with three additional outstanding features, aims to elevate consumers' cleaning experience and transform the way they maintain their homes.

Pouch cell technology is revolutionizing the high-tech industry, particularly in products like smartphones and tablets. This incredible advancement not only extends the lifespan of devices up to three times longer than traditional batteries but also solves the frustrating issue of diminishing battery capacity. By using pouch cells, consumers can enjoy longer-lasting devices, eliminating this common problem.

Moreover, pouch cells outperform traditional batteries in terms of performance and sustainability. These cells are more energy-efficient, have longer lifespans, and significantly reduce waste and environmental impact. Furthermore, their lightweight and compact design not only minimizes material usage but also leaves a smaller ecological footprint. The flat structure of pouch cells also facilitates easier recycling.

In addition to these benefits, pouch cell technology prioritizes safety in portable electronic devices. The multipolar current distribution of these cells effectively prevents overheating and dangerous explosions, ensuring consumer safety. This cutting-edge technology also incorporates a stable protection film (SEI film) for enhanced battery protection. The use of lightweight aluminum material makes the batteries more durable and easier to maintain.

Overall, pouch cell technology offers consumers an exceptional solution that enhances device performance and contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future. Its numerous advantages make it a game-changer for the entire industry.

The cutting-edge innovation of pouch cell technology, now available on FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO, PURE ONE Station, and FLOOR ONE S7 Steam models. These three hero products not only offer unparalleled cleaning performance but also come with a range of remarkable and user-friendly features, revolutionizing the way we clean our homes.

The FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO caters to a range of cleaning requirements with its versatile five-in-one functionality. Designed with utmost precision, this advanced cleaning solution is equipped with the remarkable SwitchPro Motor technology, ensuring a seamless transition between various cleaning tasks, regardless of the mess at hand. With its unrivaled power, the FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO effortlessly tackles any type of cleaning challenge, making it the go-to choice for all your cleaning needs.

The PURE ONE Station the cutting-edge cleaning solution that makes cleaning hassle-free. With the advanced OmniHub station, this device stands out from the competition. The state-of-the-art Full-Path Self Cleaning system, powered by the OmniHub, sets it apart. Thanks to this unique self-cleaning feature, users can enjoy uninterrupted cleaning for an impressive 60 days without having to worry about emptying the dust bin. The PURE ONE Station's remarkable Full-Path Self Cleaning system, with its 3L dust bin capacity, ensures a thorough cleaning process. The air seamlessly flows through every nook and cranny of the product, from the brush head to the tube and dustbin. Say goodbye to dirt and hello to unparalleled cleanliness with the PURE ONE Station and its OmniHub.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam equipped with revolutionary HyperSteam Technology that effortlessly produces 284°F steam for superior floor washing and self-cleaning capabilities. This exceptional high-temperature steam efficiently eliminates stubborn messes like pasta, butter, ketchup, and chocolate syrup, leaving your floors pristine. Furthermore, it eradicates up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria, ensuring a hygienic environment. Experience the remarkable power of the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam and elevate your floor cleaning routine to unprecedented levels.

"We are thrilled that Tineco is at the forefront of using the latest pouch cell technology in our latest product release," said Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco's International Business Unit. "This technology, commonly found in high-end smartphones, ensures exceptional battery performance. Despite the higher production costs, we strongly believe that it is worth it in order to offer our customers the best possible user experience."

With latest pouch cell technology in the FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO, available for $899.99 on both Tineco and Amazon. The PURE ONE Station available for $799.99 on Tineco and Amazon, and the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam available at $649.99 on both Tineco and Amazon.

