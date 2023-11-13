Azenta Announces Agreement Between B Medical and The Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for a Significant National Universal Health Project

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that B Medical Systems S.à r.l ("B Medical") and The Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (the "Ministry") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for B Medical to deliver a complete solution suitable for the storage and transport of vaccines with real-time traceability, as well as the delivery of Toyota vehicles, which have been customized with B Medical cold chain solutions, and other complementary equipment under a new €100 million National Vaccination Service project in the DRC. More than 50% of the project value is expected to be recognized as B Medical revenue for Azenta.

The Ministry is responsible for developing and implementing health policies, plans and strategies in the DRC and has selected B Medical as its cold chain solutions partner in its new National Vaccination Service ("SNAV"). SNAV will address the entire health structure in the DRC all the way down to the local health area level to reach the entire population.

"Over the past four decades, B Medical has demonstrated a clear ability to quickly and effectively address the urgent health needs of the DRC. We look forward to continuing and strengthening our partnership with B Medical to support the well-being of the Congolese population," stated Dr. Samuel Roger Kamba, Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention of the DRC.

"We are proud to be selected as the key cold chain solutions provider for this significant humanitarian initiative in the DRC," stated Luc Provost, VP, CEO B Medical. "Our manufacturing operations in Luxembourg are ready to step-up to meet the needs of this order, which is the largest ever for our business, and we expect to deliver the shipments to the DRC in fiscal 2024."

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

