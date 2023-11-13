Hyundai Announces Higher Wage Structure for Production Team Members in Alabama and Georgia

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced a new wage structure for its production team members at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia. HMMA has been producing vehicles in Montgomery, Alabama since 2005. HMGMA, Hyundai's EV-dedicated plant in Bryan County, Georgia, is scheduled to begin production in early 2025.

Hyundai will begin a wage strategy in January 2024 that will result in U.S. production team member hourly wages increasing 25% by 2028. The company is increasing its wage structure to remain competitive and to recruit and retain top talent. Production team members in Alabama have achieved their production targets this year, including successful preparations to begin production of the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe in January 2024 (which will be shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week) and Genesis Electrified GV70, earlier this year.

At the beginning of 2024, HMMA will have increased pay for production team members by 14% over the last year, including a raise received earlier in 2023. HMMA wage progression to the top rate is already at 30 months (2.5 years) and HMMA provides 25 vacation days to team members with 15 years of service.

The approximately 4,000 production team members at HMMA have consistently performed in the areas of quality, safety, utilization, delivery, attendance and other internal metrics HMMA employs to ensure every vehicle produced meets the company's high standards.

"We have the best team members in the industry, and we are compensating them accordingly," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Hyundai continuously strives to maintain competitive wage and benefits commensurate to industry peers. The women and men of HMMA have gone above and beyond the call of duty this year, preparing for the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe, and building the first electric vehicle in our facility, the Genesis Electrified GV70. Internal KPIs show the team continues to embrace a continuous improvement mindset, which is evident in how we track quality, safety and efficiency. Thanks to the hard work of the team in Georgia and our partners construction of our new Metaplant is ahead of schedule."

HMMA is investing $290 million to enhance production of Hyundai's popular sport utility vehicles. HMMA has designated $190 million dollars of this investment for tooling and equipment upgrades to prepare for production of the all-new fifth generation Santa Fe.

HMMA first began assembling the Santa Fe in 2006, and this will be the first full model change since 2018. The all-new Santa Fe features a bold exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3-inch Panoramic Curved Display. The all-new Santa Fe joins Hyundai's Tucson SUV, the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, and both the electrified and gas versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV on HMMA's assembly line.

Hyundai Motor Group is investing $12.6 billion to build HMGMA and two battery joint ventures in Georgia. The investment will create 12,000 direct jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs. A recent study by the Center for Automotive Research reveals that Hyundai Motor's automotive operations contributed $20.1 billion and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in 2021 alone. According to the study, Hyundai's investments in Georgia are expected to create nearly 40,000 jobs and $4.6 billion in individual earnings every year.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson, and Santa Cruz, and the Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 830 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is Hyundai Motor Group's first dedicated Electric Vehicle mass-production plant located in Bryan County, GA. The new plant will boast a highly connected, automated, and flexible manufacturing system, which organically connects all elements of the EV ecosystem to realize customer value. The Georgia facility will become an intelligent manufacturing plant. All processes of production—order collection, procurement, logistics and production—will be optimized utilizing AI and data. The innovative manufacturing system will also help create a human-centered work environment with robots assisting human workers.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

