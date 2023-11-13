John Hancock Adds New Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE to its Vitality Program

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announced it is now offering the latest Apple Watch models to eligible life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program, which rewards customers for the everyday things they do to live longer, healthier, better lives. Beginning this fall, John Hancock Vitality PLUS members can earn Apple Watch Series 9, or Apple Watch SE, for as little as $25, plus tax, by exercising regularly. They can also choose Apple Watch Ultra 2 for an additional upgrade fee.

"We fundamentally believe life insurers should care about helping their customers live longer, healthier, better lives," said Lindsay Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Behavioral Insurance Strategy and Delivery, John Hancock. "It's what drives us to offer the most innovative resources, tools, education, and technology — including the latest Apple Watch models — that can help our customers take small steps every day in support of their long-term health and wellbeing."

To date, Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective aspect of the John Hancock Vitality Program. A recent analysis of John Hancock Vitality members showed that Apple Watch users are more engaged in the program, earning roughly 8x more points in their current program year compared to non-Apple Watch users.[i] Apple Watch offers a wide array of health and fitness features including activity and sleep tracking, the new ability to log state of mind to build emotional awareness and resilience, menstrual cycle tracking, heart health features like irregular rhythm notifications, fall detection, and safety features. Along with encouraging members to stay active and healthy, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have increased performance and capabilities, a magical new double tap gesture, a brighter display, and coming soon, the ability to access and log health data with Siri.

"We've seen firsthand the impact the Vitality program can have on an individual's health," continued Hanson. "Apple Watch has the ability to help customers maintain or improve their health, and in some cases, we've heard customers share that these devices have even changed their lives."

Vitality PLUS customers who take part in the Apple Watch program make an initial payment of $25, plus tax, and pay the remaining balance monthly over the course of two years. Monthly payments can be reduced to as little as $0 with regular exercise. The Vitality Points earned toward Apple Watch can also lead to additional rewards and discounts, including savings on life insurance premiums.

Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and how customers can earn Apple Watch through the program here.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality Global

Vitality Global is a leading health and wellbeing company offering smart InsurTech with the goal to build a healthier world. Vitality Global is responsible for Discovery's expansion of Shared-Value Insurance beyond South Africa and the United Kingdom. Through partnerships with forward-thinking insurers and employers, Vitality Global unlocks shared-value insurance – impacting over 35 million lives across 40 markets.

____________________ • i Data collected as of 9/30/23 includes Vitality PLUS members who have linked an Apple Watch to the Vitality Program.

Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watches ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out-of-pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie or heart rate thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, and certain bands and case materials or Apple Watch Ultra 2. For more information, please visit JohnHancock.com. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch SE require an iPhone Xs or later with iOS 17 or later.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

To be eligible to earn rewards and discounts by participating in the Vitality program, the insured must register for Vitality and in most instances also complete the Vitality Healthy Review (VHR).

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

