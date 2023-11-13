STRADVISION's Senior Process Engineer Achieves intacs® Certified Data Management Extension/Assessor Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Industry Standards and Innovation

Utilize the 'Growth Program' as part of STRADVISION engineer career development support

Achieved the Certified Data Management Extension/Assessor certification by intacs, the certification body of A-SPICE, the international standard for automotive software development process

Soyoun Cho , an engineer who worked as a software process expert in the automotive field for 18 years at Hyundai KEFICO, Hyundai TRANSYS, and BOSCH Korea, will contribute to establishing STRADVISION data management standards as a global standard

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive industry pioneer in deep learning-based vision perception technology, is pleased to announce that Soyoun Cho, Senior Process Engineer at STRADVISION, has achieved the Certified Data Management Extension/Assessor certification by intacs®(International Assessor Certification Scheme), the organization responsible for issuing the SPICE(Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination) assessor certification by utilizing the internal 'Growth Program.' This prestigious certification underscores STRADVISION's dedication to industry best practices and innovation in the field of data management.

Soyoun Cho, Senior Process Engineer at STRADVISION, has achieved the Certified Data Management Extension/Assessor certification by intacs®, the organization responsible for issuing the SPICE assessor certification by utilizing the internal ‘Growth Program.’ (PRNewswire)

Intacs was established in response to industry demands and input from international ISO/IEC 15504 experts, with the primary goal of ensuring top-tier assessor qualifications globally for process assessment in accordance with the ISO/IEC 33000 series standards.

This esteemed organization behind the SPICE assessor certification operates through several active working groups that define processes for various technical areas. The resulting certifications are meticulously reviewed and approved by the VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry) before officially issuing the Data Management SPICE PAM v1.1. Soyoun Cho, as a member of the Data Management SPICE working group, attended the pilot assessor training and successfully completed the certification process.

(PRNewswire)

Commenting on this achievement, Soyoun Cho said, "The pilot assessor training was an enriching experience, and achieving this certification highlights our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data management. It reinforces our capability to perform assessments on companies and projects applying the Data Management SPICE framework, which is crucial in today's data-driven automotive industry."

The ongoing certification process is a pivotal component of our extensive automotive industry initiative. Soyoun Cho, an integral part of this endeavor, is actively engaged in a dedicated sub-working group focused on the seamless integration of Data Management SPICE with SUP.11. This critical effort ensures that STRADVISION's processes remain aligned with global standards in the years to come.

The upcoming major milestone in the form of the upcoming ASPICE 4.0 release will introduce the groundbreaking MLE.x process for machine learning and SUP.11 Machine Learning Data Management, marking a significant leap forward in our automotive industry commitment.

"The purpose of the Data Management SPICE working group is to create a process model for data management aligned with Automotive SPICE® 3.1 and other industry standards," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "With innovations in autonomous driving, digitization, connectivity, AI/machine learning, and new mobility services relying heavily on data, this certification signifies STRADVISION's commitment to addressing the challenges and risks associated with data handling in these innovations."

About Soyoun Cho, Senior Process Engineer at STRADVISION

2022. 07 ~ Present: Senior Process Engineer at STRADVISION

2020. 06 ~ 2022. 07: Motor control software PM, software process engineer at Hyundai TRANSYS

2012. 10 ~ 2020. 06: Engine torque system engineer / Engine control software PM (project applying ASPICE CL2) at BOSCH Korea

2005. 04 ~ 2012. 10: Transmission control software engineer/development leader at Hyundai KEFICO

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StradVision