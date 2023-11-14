Anodot Partners with ACA Group to Revolutionize MSP Services in Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, a cloud cost management and monitoring platform, is excited to announce its partnership with ACA Group, a top European MSP. This collaboration aims to provide exceptional value to ACA Group's clients by offering them complete visibility into their cloud expenses.

Switching from CloudHealth to Anodot, ACA Group now enjoys personalized support and expertise in navigating FinOps.

Peter Jans, Manager Cloud at ACA Group, commented: "Transitioning from our existing cost monitoring platform to Anodot has been a great experience for our organization. The real-time data-driven insights Anodot offers have greatly influenced our operations, insights, and proactive services opening the path for great customer experience and a long term partnership."

ACA Group and its clients can now leverage Anodot's cutting-edge features.

Including:

A user-friendly interface

Convenient tailor-made platform access for ACA customers to monitor their cloud expenditures

The ability to resolve billing and invoicing challenges effortlessly

Multi-cloud integration and Datadog Cost integration

This partnership brings several key highlights. Firstly, Anodot seamlessly synced ACA Group's 3-year backlog onto their platform without causing interruptions to their operations. Secondly, the ACA Group gains multi-cloud dashboards and advanced anomaly detection capabilities to increase efficiency across all AWS environments.

Melissa Abecasis, Director of Customer of Anodot, said: "We are thrilled about our new partnership with ACA Group. Together, we have the potential to transform how MSPs communicate cloud cost insights to their customers. We are excited about building a prosperous FinOps relationship for years to come."

By leveraging Anodot's advanced cloud cost management services and ACA Group's dedication to providing top-notch cloud cost insight, both companies are set to revolutionize MSP services in Europe and beyond.

About ACA Group:

ACA Group is a Belgium-based software development and managed service provider (MSP) that delivers top-notch cloud solutions and IT services. With a customer-centric approach, ACA Group empowers businesses to thrive digitally by providing comprehensive support, guidance, and cutting-edge technologies. They guide businesses in Digital Transformation.

About Anodot:

Anodot is a business monitoring company that eliminates business blind spots by proactively monitoring business metrics, enabling companies to protect revenue and manage costs. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot's augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automate their remediation in real-time. Anodot's Cloud Cost Management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Numerous Fortune 500 companies trust Anodot to help slash time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80%.

