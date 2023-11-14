CaptivateIQ introduces the only real-time commission engine for enterprise scale

SmartGrid™ brings both speed and scale to enterprise commissions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) solution, today introduced the only real-time commission platform built for enterprise scale. CaptivateIQ's SmartGrid™, their proprietary ELT and calculation engine, can manage, model and calculate enterprise commissions data in real-time, at scale – loading up to 50 million records of data per sync and taking just 12 seconds to process calculations with over 10 million source transactions.

CaptivateIQ (PRNewswire)

Enterprise commission teams have historically been forced to use slow, rigid legacy solutions to manage their sales compensation and total rewards programs due to their unique complexity and data volume. Now, they can support the magnitude of their commissions with the speed and scale required for the modern enterprise. Companies like Affirm, Figma, and Gong have already turned their commissions program from a cost center into an efficiency driver, leveraging CaptivateIQ's SmartGrid to:

Go-live and adapt plans in a fraction of the time: Enterprises often have multiple data sources, each with massive amounts of data. The SmartGrid ELT engine, which delivers real-time data management through native data connectors and no-code transformations, allows enterprise teams to bring in data how they want, when they want it, and manipulate it to their unique needs – all without code and in real-time.

Adapt to market changes in seconds: Agile incentive programs are critical to running highly performant revenue organizations. The SmartGrid calculation engine can model any plan or scenario in real-time, with a no-code interface that allows users to make changes up to 6x faster.

Run complex commission calculations in minutes: Every second counts in business, yet legacy technology often leaves administrators waiting hours or even days for commissions calculations to process. The SmartGrid calculation engine allows them to process payouts in minutes, lowering the total cost of ownership and directly impacting the bottom line.

Empower reps with anytime earnings visibility: The SmartGrid calculation engine gives sellers real-time visibility into their past, present and future earnings, and enables them to leverage real-time commissions and pipeline data to model potential earnings. This visibility drives motivation and productivity for the sales force.

Operate more intelligently with real-time reporting: With the SmartGrid calculation engine, compensation analysts can share real-time insights with leadership into the metrics they care about, whether that be performance metrics for sales leaders, commission spend insight for finance, or anything in between.

"As enterprises look to the future, they are realizing the traditional way of managing commissions - where they have to compromise between speed or scale - is no longer sustainable," said Mark Schopmeyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at CaptivateIQ. "That's why we've set out to build the future of enterprise commissions with SmartGrid, empowering our customers to manage their incentive programs with ease, no matter how large or complex."

"[With CaptivateIQ] Payees no longer need to wait for one to two weeks after month close before seeing expected payment amounts. They now have the option of previewing updated pay statements in real-time as deals close," said Sean Emberley, Sales Operations Analyst at Planview.

To learn more about the benefits of SmartGrid in the enterprise, read the blog post or join CaptivateIQ's upcoming demo spotlight webinar .

Today's announcement comes as a follow-on to CaptivateIQ's recent introduction of its SmartGrid calculation engine – which helps businesses run commission calculations in real-time, at scale – and SmartGrid ELT engine , which delivers real-time data management through native connectors and no-code transformations to bring in data in any format, without code and in real-time. For more information about the data management or calculation capabilities of SmartGrid, visit www.captivateiq.com/smartgrid .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ offers the most flexible way to automate commissions, motivate sellers, and captivate with insights. Leading companies such as Carta, Gong, and Intercom rely on CaptivateIQ to provide world-class technology, real-time transparency, and unprecedented visibility into their most important metrics, driving faster close times, reducing costly payout errors, and improving visibility into sales performance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@captivateiq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CaptivateIQ