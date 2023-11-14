OXYGEN ESPORTS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMERTECH AHEAD OF THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF GAMERTECH'S MAGMA GLOVE

OXYGEN ESPORTS, BOSTON BREACH AND GAMERTECH EMBARK UPON YEAR 4 OF THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO LEVEL UP GAMING PERFORMANCE FOR ALL ESPORTS ATHLETES

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG), the parent company of the Boston Breach and Boston Uprising, are thrilled to announce the renewal and expansion of their partnership with GamerTech®, a designer and manufacturer of performance wearables and advanced apparel solutions for gamers. The latest renewal celebrates GamerTech's fourth year as Oxygen Esports' Official Performance Apparel Partner. This marks an exciting new chapter for the two brands as they work collectively to bring innovative performance and wellness wearables to gamers globally. The expansion of this partnership arrives at a critical moment as the two groups are working closely to launch GamerTech's flagship product, the Magma Glove, in early 2024 to consumers globally.

As an extension of prior years' collaborations Oxygen Esports and GamerTech are thrilled to commercially launch co-branded performance wear, including the Magma Glove, which uses intelligent thermotherapy to decrease warm-up time and reduce wear during extended gaming sessions, resulting in increased performance. Augmenting the launch of the performance wear offerings, fans can expect innovative marketing collaborations between the two brands starting with an Oxygen Esports presence alongside GamerTech's activation at November's Esports Awards in Las Vegas. Finally, consumers worldwide can expect GamerTech to be featured across a variety of Oxygen Esports properties in 2024 including logo integration on in-game cosmetics, physical activations at major esports events, including Call of Duty Major I and other bespoke marketing campaigns to reach and educate millions of gamers worldwide.

"We are honored to continue our work with GamerTech for a fourth straight year," said Adam Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of Oxygen Esports. "Reflecting on the past three years we are grateful for the opportunity and trust GamerTech has placed in our organization, players and staff to test and provide feedback from product inception. As GamerTech enters their exciting next phase of growth, we look forward to supporting the launch of their innovative Magma Glove and other performance wear in 2024. As an organization we place a heavy emphasis on high performing rosters and always are looking to offer our players equipment and services that can provide a competitive advantage. We know GamerTech's products give our players an edge and they will allow gamers globally to level up their play and recovery as well."

"We are thrilled to finally introduce the Magma glove to the gaming and esports community worldwide," said Amila Pathirana, Co-Founder of GamerTech. "Our partnership with Oxygen Esports has been critical in developing this incredible performance wearable. The Magma glove will provide gamers with increased dexterity, giving them a competitive edge and ultimately improving their overall performance. Our focus is to help gamers improve their skills, create immersive experiences, and manage their wellness to ensure they can play for longer without the risk of injury. We are also excited to showcase some exclusive Oxygen designs and products during our product launches that we believe will help gamers level up rapidly. After years of research and development, we are confident that the Magma glove is the ultimate solution for gamers looking to take their game to the next level."

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success.

Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League™ (Boston Breach), Overwatch League™ (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant and others.

ABOUT GAMERTECH®

GamerTech® (GT) brings disruptive products and technology-based wearable and apparel solutions to market, focused explicitly on gamers and esports athletes to boost performance, enhance wellness, and amplify their overall experience. GT is a division of MAS Holdings - the largest apparel and apparel tech manufacturer in South Asia, with over 100,000 employees across 17 countries and a turnover of USD 2 billion with a focus on apparel-based innovations.

