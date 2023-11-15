FMCS Launches Its First-Ever Podcast on Conflict Resolution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) launched its first podcast today, giving government employees, labor-management relations industry professionals, and others an inside look at difficult conversations in the realm of conflict resolution and how FMCS and its partners promote dialogue, engagement, and awareness around conflict in the workplace.

Conflict "Resolutionary" features in-depth interviews with conflict resolution leaders and experts in areas such as coaching and mindfulness, DEIA, and academia, as well as with other authorities who can give listeners fresh perspectives on ways to approach conflict and relationships.

"Through this podcast we're magnifying timely and important discussions about how we and our partners are working to builder better, more effective workplace relationships," says FMCS Chief Operating Officer Performing the Duties of the Director, Greg Goldstein. "Every day, we're providing value to taxpayers by mitigating the damage from inevitable conflict through preventive dialogue, honest communication, and responsive strategies. Whether you're a practitioner, employee or other, we invite you to join our listener community."

In the first episode, FMCS hosts Cynthia Pyle-Manley and Moira Caruso, along with contributor Tom Melançon, delve into the discussion of key aspects of constructive conflict. They explore strategies to enhance our perspective on conflict and prepare for it more effectively.

Topics covered in future episodes will include:

What is Healthy Conflict?

Workplace Stress and Burnout

De-weaponizing Conflict

Storytelling

and more…

The series name Conflict "Resolutionary," an amalgamation of the words "Resolution" and "Revolutionary," is a nod to FMCS' mission to prevent and resolve inevitable conflict as well as highlighting the Agency's efforts to spark new ideas and transform the labor-management sphere one conversation at a time.

Learn more about Conflict "Resolutionary" at https://www.fmcs.gov/resources/multi-media/crpodcast/learn-about-the-podcast/ and stream the podcast now at https://www.fmcs.gov/resources/multi-media/crpodcast/###

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

