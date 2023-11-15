Lockerbie & Co. Helps Clients Optimize Operations by Leveraging Contingent Labor during Economic Downturns

PASSAIC, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the economic landscape continues to present challenges, Lockerbie & Co. helps their clients develop and implement workforce strategies that are agile and efficient through the strategic utilization of contingent labor resources.

Lockerbie & Co. recognizes the unique challenges faced by private equity firms and their portfolio companies and has developed a suite of procurement services designed to address these challenges head-on. (PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie & Co.) (PRNewswire)

In response to the evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties, Lockerbie & Co. announces its proactive service offering to optimize operations and ensure continued productivity. Leveraging contingent labor during periods of economic recession has been identified as a strategic initiative to maintain flexibility, streamline costs, and sustain high-quality output.

Contingent labor, comprising freelancers, contract workers, and temporary staff, provides our clients with the ability to swiftly scale resources based on demand fluctuations. This flexible approach not only enables our clients to navigate economic downturns efficiently but also fosters innovation and expertise diversification within the workforce.

"At Lockerbie & Co., we recognize the importance of adapting swiftly to changing economic environments. Leveraging contingent labor allows us to maintain operational resilience for our clients, ensuring that they continue to deliver exceptional products/services while managing costs effectively," stated Stephanie Lokker, CEO at Lockerbie & Co.

Key benefits of integrating contingent labor into the workforce strategy include:

Agility and Scalability: Flexibility in adjusting workforce size based on market demands, ensuring optimal resource allocation by leveraging leading edge technology. Cost Efficiency: Mitigating fixed labor costs and overheads during economic uncertainties without compromising productivity. We leverage pay intelligence to ensure best talent for the best price, globally. Access to Diverse Talent Pools: Tapping into a diverse range of specialized skills and expertise for specific projects or tasks. We use leading tools to identify the best geographic region or each talent pool whether that be onshore, nearshore, or offshore. Innovation and Adaptability: Infusing fresh perspectives and skills that contribute to innovation and adaptability within the organization.

Lockerbie & Co. remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service excellence for our clients by proactively managing resources to navigate the current economic landscape.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact sales@letsgetstrategic.com or www.letsgetstrategic.com.

About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie is a management consulting firm with an expertise in workforce strategies. With a commitment to helping our clients position for strategic initiatives, we often develop and implement strategies throughout our clients' human resources department inclusive of talent acquisition.

