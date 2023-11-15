NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Launches Hotels With a Heart Program in the US, Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Flagship US Property Joins Worldwide "Hotels with a Heart" Program to Host St. Jude Patients & Families

Offers Special "Holidays With a Heart" Glass Ornaments to Support St. Jude

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NH Collection New York Madison Avenue announces the US debut of NH and NH Collection's 'Hotels with a Heart' program, in collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, this holiday season. Hotels with a Heart is an initiative that aims to ensure that children and young people suffering from a serious illness, who have been hospitalized far from their usual place of residence, can be accompanied by their closest family members while they receive treatment. Throughout the year, and especially during the holidays, NH and NH Collection hotels work closely with NGOs and charity foundations in the main cities of Europe and America to provide free accommodations to families with limited resources, so that they can accompany their loved ones.

Launching this month and extending throughout 2024, NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will donate hotel stays to St. Jude patients and their families seeking specialized treatment in New York City– reinforcing the brand's commitment to social causes in the communities in which it operates.

Hotel employees also play an integral role in this program's success, which has been ongoing at NH Hotels around the world for the past twenty years. Since the program began, more than 20,000 employees have acted as the program's "ambassadors", welcoming families, and personalizing their stays. Carlos Salomon, NH Collection New York Madison Avenue's General Manager, commented, "It is our company's passion to create unforgettable experiences and bring happiness to all of the families we host through this charitable initiative."

In addition to the room donations, beginning on November 20th, NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will be selling beautifully hand-crafted red glass heart ornaments for the holiday season, and donating 100% of their purchase price to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

The limited-edition ornaments are made from 100% lead-free recycled soda bottles by skilled glass-blowing artisans and will be on display throughout the hotel and decorating the lobby holiday tree. The "Holidays with a Heart" gift-boxed ornaments will be available for purchase at the front desk for $20 each while supplies last.

About NH Collection:

NH Collection is Minor Hotel's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in the principal cities of Europe, America, and Asia. Based on the chain's premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving for going beyond the ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are designed for those who want to make the most of their stays and live truly extraordinary moments through unique, creative, and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail through their personalized and superior guest service. Whether for business travel or for leisure, as well as for those simply searching for relaxing moments, NH Collection hotels are inspiring, versatile, and stimulating venues designed to maximize guests' creativity and enjoyment. There are currently 92 NH Collection hotels worldwide.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at s t jude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitte r, Insta g ram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel .

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator, and investor currently with more than 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travelers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America, and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

Minor Hotels is part of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program, enabling travelers to savor every moment at home or away, while being recognized and rewarded at participating hotels and resorts worldwide. For more information, please visit www .g hadiscovery.com .

