QC Ware Announces 7th Installment of Annual Q2B Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, a premier quantum and quantum-inspired software and services company, today unveiled the Silicon Valley edition of its annual Q2B Conference: The Roadmap to Quantum Value. Now in its 7th year - the global pinnacle for the quantum computing community - is scheduled to unfold in-person at the Santa Clara Convention Center from December 5-7, 2023.

Quantum Computing as a Service (PRNewsfoto/QC Ware Corp.) (PRNewswire)

QC Ware announces 7th installment of annual quantum computing conference.

Sponsored by industry leaders like Quantum Delta NL, AWS, Classiq, Fujitsu, Horizon Quantum, Infleqtion, IONQ, Q-CTRL, Quantum Machines, QuEra Computing and Rigetti, among others, the 2023 conference is set to span three immersive days. It will spotlight discussions helmed by vanguards at the forefront of quantum R&D and innovation, representing government, academia, and Fortune 100 corporations. This year places a heightened emphasis on showcasing customer success stories in areas such as machine learning, optimization, and simulation. Alongside the continued focus on quantum computing, special attention will be dedicated to government programs, as well as advancements in sensing and communications. Attendees will be privy to breaking news and new product announcements, business seminars, riveting presentations, panel deliberations, hands-on demonstrations, a startup competition, and rich networking, all offering a deep dive into the latest strides in quantum technology.

"Quantum technology is not just the future; it's shaping our present. With tangible advancements now being made in sectors ranging from drug discovery to finance and manufacturing, the horizon has never been brighter," remarked Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware. "This conference isn't just a testament to the progress we've made but a beacon for the collaborative spirit required to harness quantum's transformative power. As we continue our journey towards commercialization, this year's event will underscore the importance of community collaboration and the shared vision of unlocking quantum's vast potential."

Featured speakers in this year's lineup include:

John Preskill – Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director, Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at California Institute of Technology

Marco Pistoia , Managing Director, JP Morgan

Dr. Michael Hayduk – Deputy Director, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York

Matt Langione , Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Scott Aaronson – David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center, University of Texas at Austin

Tom Masiello , CTO, Northrop Grumman

Vladan Vuletić, Lester Wolfe Professor of Physics, MIT

Jay Lowell , Quantum Portfolio Manager and Principal Senior Technical Fellow, The Boeing Company

Will Zeng , Partner, Quantonation

Q2B 2023 will also offer panel discussions and speaker presentations that explore quantum computing use cases and applications across eight tracks:

Analyst and Business: BCG, Global Quantum Intelligence, Hyperion Research, McKinsey, OrionX, Quantum Machines, Quantum Machines, SandboxAQ

Communications and Security: Air Force Research Lab, Aliro Quantum, IDQuantique, Kets-Quantum, NuQuantum, Protoviti, Qrypt, Qunnect, VeriQloud

Error Correction: Alice&Bob, Google, Microsoft, QCDesign, Quantinuum, Riverlane

Government Programs: Canada , France , Israel , Italy , Japan , Korea, Sweden , UK, US, and more

Optimization: Accenture, Ericsson, Infleqtion, JPMC, PolarisQB, Qubit Pharmaceuticals, SavantX, St. Jude's Children's

Quantum Machine Learning: Amgen, BlueQubit, Cruise, Deloitte, Fidelity, Moody's Analytics, Moonlight AI, qBraid, Wells Fargo

Sensing and Timing: Airbus, Infleqtion, L3Harris, NATO

Simulation: Airbus, EDF, Itau Bank, Toyota

"Each year AFRL looks forward to participating in the Q2B conference," said Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director of the Information Directorate at Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL. "AFRL is invested in moving the needle on quantum research, and this event aligns well with AFRL's research mission. Additionally, the work of Q2B in the quantum space allows AFRL an opportunity to collaborate and accelerate the capabilities that quantum has for our Nation and the broader global community."

Additional speakers exploring the impact of quantum computing applications, the quantum advantage, and commercialization in industries around the world include: Michael Brett, Business Development Lead, Quantum Technologies, Amazon Web Services (AWS); Shintaro Sato, Fellow SVP, Head of Quantum Laboratory, Fujitsu LImited; Paul Lipman, Chief Commercial Officer, Infleqtion; Alex Keesling, CEO, QuEra Computing; Yonatan Cohen, Co-founder & CTO, Quantum Machines; Dr. Michael J. Biercuk, CEO & Founder, Q-CTRL; Joe Fitzsimons, CEO, Horizon Quantum Computing; David Rivas, CTO, Rigetti; Pete Shadbolt, CEO & Co-founder, PsiQuantum

Q2B will also host a number of hardware and software vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum computing: Pasqal, Quandela, Google, Qunasys, Quantrolox, C12, Equal1, PsiQuantum, IBM, QC Ware, Quantum Motion, Quantinuum, and more.

To register to attend Q2B 2023: Silicon Valley, click here .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing software and services company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting edge computational technology. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, QC Ware develops for both near-term quantum and state-of-the-art classical computing hardware. QC Ware's team is composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum and classical computing. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

Media Contact:

Joe Stamper

Director of Marketing, QC Ware

joseph.stamper@qcware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.