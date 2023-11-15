Subway® Names Jeff Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, today announced the appointment of Jeff Shepherd as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shepherd will report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Chidsey and oversee Subway's global finance organization, responsible for managing and optimizing the brand's global financial performance and information security. Shepherd succeeds Ben Wells who will retire at the end of the year after a 46-year career.

"Jeff has a well-earned reputation for driving strong financial results for global brands, bringing nearly 30 years of financial and accounting experience to our organization," said Subway CEO John Chidsey. "As we welcome Jeff to Subway, we also thank Ben for his significant contributions. Since joining the company in December 2019, Ben has been a key driver of our brand's global financial stability and strategic growth, contributing to 11 consecutive quarters of positive sales results."

Most recently, Shepherd served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Advance Auto Parts where he set financial strategy for the business and led the company's finance functions, including controllership and tax, financial planning and analysis, treasury, internal audit, pricing, and strategy.

Prior to Advance, Shepherd served as controller for General Motors Europe and held several senior roles within the organization. He also held a series of leadership roles with Ernst & Young where he developed a process for assisting global clients through bankruptcy and led tax remediation efforts. Shepherd holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University with an emphasis in accounting.

Shepherd is based in the company's Shelton, Connecticut, headquarters and will work closely with Wells for the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

