Avantor® to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries, announced that President and CEO Michael Stubblefield, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, November 28, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries.

