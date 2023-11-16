Great Place To Work® and Fortune names Dow one of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023

Employee voices propel the Company to elite ranks of 25 top global employers

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® (GPTW) and Fortune have honored Dow (NYSE: DOW) as one of the World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023.

The 25 World's Best Workplaces™ are being recognized for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplace cultures that are fair and equitable for all. GPTW identified the World's Best Workplaces™ by surveying 6.2 million employees worldwide about the key factors that create great workplaces and analyzing company workplace programs impacting 18 million employees globally.

This year marks Dow's debut on the list of the World's Best Workplaces™. Through the 2023 cycle, Dow was certified as a Great Place to Work® in 13 countries and ranked on 10 national Best Workplaces™ lists.

"This is a tremendous honor for Team Dow," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO. "We're immensely proud of our employees around the globe who have propelled us onto this list for the first time. This is their achievement, a reflection of their voices, and testimony to their efforts every day to make Dow a truly great place to work."

Alveda Williams, Ph.D., Dow chief inclusion officer, pointed out that the Great Place to Work© World's Best Workplaces™ list is highly competitive. "Even being eligible for consideration as a World's Best Workplace™ is something Team Dow can be proud of," she said. "But ranking on this exclusive list is one the highest honors because it is the ultimate reflection of our global company – earned by our colleagues in every region committed to making their workplace a great place for all."

To be considered for the list, companies must have already been a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization. They must also be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces™ lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2022 or early 2023. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

Dow has previously been recognized for its commitment to a strong company culture. Some of the Company's other awards include:

Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list: three consecutive years, 2021-2023

Great Place To Work® and Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for in Manufacturing & Production® list: three consecutive years, 2021-2023

Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® Companies that Care list: four consecutive years, 2020-2023

About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™

Great Place To Work® selected the World's Best Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 6.2 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of their headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, companies must use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To earn a place on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow

