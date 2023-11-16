IFF, SleepScore Labs™ and Mattress Firm Join Forces to Launch Sleepy's® Scented Pillow Inserts

Three companies collaborate on a science-based approach to promote better sleep quality with a breakthrough, non-invasive solution now available for purchase

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following years of research, IFF in collaboration with SleepScore Labs and Mattress Firm announces the launch of a breakthrough, non-invasive solution that promotes sleep quality: Sleepy's® Scented Pillow Inserts. Each science-backed Sleepy's® Scented Pillow Insert is made of 70 percent repurposed cotton, to be inserted between the pillow and the pillowcase, to be changed weekly, with each box containing a three-month supply.

"This three-way collaboration with SleepScore Labs and Mattress Firm allows us to reach millions of consumers nationwide," said Simon Herriott, IFF's Health & Biosciences and Scent President. "Sleepy's Scented Pillow Inserts are a breakthrough product, which takes scent beyond hedonics, with demonstrated benefit on overall sleep quality, combining science and creativity. It has the potential to revolutionize the way consumers experience sleep, and we are excited about the positive impact a scented product can have on so many people's lives."

Starting in 2020, IFF and SleepScore Labs conducted more than 130 separate scientific studies covering more than one million sleep hours. The studies used advanced sleep monitoring technology, which took measurements—such as respiratory and actimetry among others—every 30 seconds of more than 4,000 people sleeping in their own homes. This led to identifying scent combinations to promote better sleep quality: METASLEEP™.

SleepScore Labs and IFF then conducted three additional separate studies specifically on METASLEEP™ scents and the scented pillow inserts, during which it was found that 91 percent of respondents liked the product and 80 percent said it improved their sleep, while 79 percent said they felt benefits from the first night. SleepScore Labs sleep-tracking technology confirmed that participants spent less time awake and experienced fewer awakenings during the night.

"Looking ahead, we see exciting potential for our combined sleep and scent expertise, reaching diverse industries such as hospitality, travel, retail and beyond," said Colin Lawlor, SleepScore Labs CEO. "With two-thirds of the developed world impacted by poor sleep and the resulting adverse effects on overall health, Sleepy's Scented Pillow Inserts bring a science-based, non-invasive, data-driven solution leveraging the power of scent for a better world."

The inserts are available online at MattressFirm.com, and will be available in all Sleep Experts® stores and selected Mattress Firm stores starting Nov. 17. Mattress Firm is the largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer in the United States, with 2,400 neighborhood stores nationwide. Their team of 6,000 Sleep Experts® helps more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs.

