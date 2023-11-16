TIME REVEALS THE INAUGURAL TIME100 CLIMATE LIST OF THE WORLD'S MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS DRIVING BUSINESS TO REAL CLIMATE ACTION

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the inaugural TIME100 Climate, a new list of the world's most influential leaders driving business to real climate action.

To assemble this list, TIME reporters and editors—along with experts from the TIMECO2 team—sought out measurable, scalable achievements and prioritized recent action, selecting individuals making significant progress in fighting climate change by creating business value. Each has been evaluated on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence. https://bit.ly/3G7CNWZ

Published alongside the TIME100 Climate list are insights from listmakers on ways to drive credible change for a better future for Earth, including by Breakthrough Energy Ventures founder Bill Gates, fashion designer Stella McCartney, COP28 president and Masdar chairman Sultan Al Jaber, Land O'Lakes CEO Beth Ford, Microsoft/Xbox Director of Sustainability Trista Patterson, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, band Coldplay and many more.

https://bit.ly/49zMOK9 See the complete TIME100 Climate list:

https://bit.ly/3ubd2lY See the cover featuring an illustration by Eiko Ojala for TIME:

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley says: "At TIME, we believe there has never been a more urgent need for solutions-oriented climate journalism. We are thrilled to further this mission—and to empower business leaders and individuals to take climate action—with the inaugural TIME100 Climate list."

Of the inaugural TIME100 Climate list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "Climate leadership is ­embedded across all of our coverage today. But we believe more could be done to draw attention to the people who are shaping and leading climate action….The TIME100 Climate is not only a community, it is an argument for how we see the future: we are recognizing those who are connecting climate action and business value, because we believe progress for the planet will come from the engagement with and leadership by the business world." https://bit.ly/46iyjrx

THE 2023 TIME100 CLIMATE LISTMAKERS ON CLIMATE SOLUTIONS:

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry: "The world needs to stop procrastinating and spreading disinformation that's standing in the way of what science tells us we must do."

ExxonMobil President of Low Carbon Solutions Dan Ammann: "Carbon pricing in one form or another is really important. It enables all lower emission technologies to compete."

Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa P. Jackson: ''There just aren't technologies available at scale that can zero out emissions from business travel, commute, or shipping. Ramped up innovation and investment can break through those... barriers [and] help industry tap into this opportunity."

Musician Billie Eilish: "On my last world tour, we provided over 24,000 plant-based meals for our touring crew and worked with venues to ensure plant-based options were available to fans. I know that not everyone can or will switch to a completely plant-based diet, but even incrementally reducing consumption of animal-derived food can have huge impacts on our planet."

Fashion designer and LVMH sustainability advisor Stella McCartney: "Fashion is one of the most harmful industries to the planet. Businesses need to transition away from conventional, harmful materials and methods that hurt workers and animals. We need to get creative with alternatives. A truck full of clothing goes to landfill or incinerators every second. This is a huge opportunity for any company willing to be brave and bold enough to tackle it."

Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst: "We've seen that job creation and local economic investment are regularly a result of renewable energy projects."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 TIME100 CLIMATE LIST:

The 2023 TIME100 Climate list features various CEOs, founders and co-founders: Bill Gates of Breakthrough Energy, Josh Tetrick of Eat Just, Mateo Jaramillo of Form Energy, Edda Sif Pind Aradóttir of Carbfix, Peter Carlsson of Northvolt, Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher of Climeworks, Manoj Sinha of Husk Power Systems, Val Miftakhov of ZeroAvia, María Mendiluce of We Mean Business Coalition, Martin Lundstedt of Volvo, Jesper Brodin of Ingka Group/IKEA, Beth Ford of Land O'Lakes, and more.

The TIME100 Climate list features 45 women including: musician Billie Eilish, fashion designer Stella McCartney, philanthropist Melinda French Gates, founder of Our Children's Trust Julia Olson, founder of Rise St. James Sharon Lavigne, Brazil's minister of environment Marina Silva, VP of United SteelWorkers Roxanne Brown, CEO of BYD Americas Stella Li, Sr. Director of Charging Infrastructure at Tesla Rebecca Tinucci, Chief Sustainability Officer of Unilever Rebecca Marmot, Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, and more.

The list features 60 internationally based individuals including: Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan, executive chairman of Iberdrola Ignacio Galán, CEO of Vattenfall Anna Borg, founder of Kere Architecture Francis Kéré, founder of Kubik Kidus Asfaw, founder of the Carbon Disclosure Project Paul Dickinson, and more.

Policy-makers and government officials on this year's list include: U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, U.S. state senator Scott Weiner, principal deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management Jennifer Wilcox, Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley, Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, former VP of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, and more.

The list also features creatives who are key drivers of climate action within their business community: rock band Coldplay, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, fashion designer Stella McCartney, Youtuber MrBeast, filmmaker James Cameron, architect William McDonough, guitarist & vocalist Adam Gardner, and more.

See the full list here: https://bit.ly/3G7CNWZ

'TIME100 IMPACT DINNER' TO RECOGNIZE LEADERS CREATING CLIMATE ACTION DURING COP28 IN DUBAI:

TIME will convene the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Creating Climate Action to spotlight an array of leaders—including those featured on the new TIME100 Climate list of climate innovators—on December 1st during COP28 in Dubai. The event will feature conversations on how business leaders, policy makers, advocates and more can partner in taking meaningful action to preserve our planet and resources.

The TIME100 Impact Dinner is presented by premier partner Amazon, signature sponsor Deloitte and supporting partners Department for Business & Trade and MOL.

